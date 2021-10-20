xiaomi-will-release-redmi-watch-2-at-the-same-event-as-redmi-note-11

Xiaomi will launch new products this October, with the presentation of the Redmi Note line 12 scheduled for the day 28. The new cell phones will bring major changes to the well-known family of mid-range smartphones, with a renewed look and updating internal specifications. Now, there are reports that the company will take the opportunity to also unveil the Redmi Watch 2 smart watch.

New watch should bring updates of already known features (Image: Divulgation/Xiaomi)

The information was confirmed through a teaser released by the Chinese brand itself, in which the watch appears in the lower part. The square display features one of the main dials of the first generation, with step counter, calories burned, battery and current time. Therefore, the screenshot shows that the Watch 2 is not likely to bring major updates to its features or look.

Much information about the features of the new watch has not yet been released, but it is possible that it will bring screen with curved edges and a button on the left side for menu controls and other adjustments. Redmi Watch 2 may offer monitoring of blood oxygen levels (SpO2) and heart rate, sleep monitoring with identification of possible disorders, support for multiple sports activities, and other functions typical of accessories of this type.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!