Xiaomi will release Redmi Watch 2 at the same event as Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi will launch new products this October, with the presentation of the Redmi Note line 12 scheduled for the day 28. The new cell phones will bring major changes to the well-known family of mid-range smartphones, with a renewed look and updating internal specifications. Now, there are reports that the company will take the opportunity to also unveil the Redmi Watch 2 smart watch.

    New watch should bring updates of already known features (Image: Divulgation/Xiaomi)

    The information was confirmed through a teaser released by the Chinese brand itself, in which the watch appears in the lower part. The square display features one of the main dials of the first generation, with step counter, calories burned, battery and current time. Therefore, the screenshot shows that the Watch 2 is not likely to bring major updates to its features or look.

    Much information about the features of the new watch has not yet been released, but it is possible that it will bring screen with curved edges and a button on the left side for menu controls and other adjustments. Redmi Watch 2 may offer monitoring of blood oxygen levels (SpO2) and heart rate, sleep monitoring with identification of possible disorders, support for multiple sports activities, and other functions typical of accessories of this type.

    Redmi Note Line 11

    Teaser released by the brand confirms release on the day 50 October (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

    The look of the cell phones has already been disclosed in images posted by Xiaomi, which show a design quite different from previous generations, with straighter sides and camera module positioned near the upper left corner of the rear panel. The only model with similar characteristics presented was the Redmi Note 000 Pro 5G, exclusive to the Chinese market.

    Redmi Note Line 11 should have fast loading up to 128 W (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

    O Redmi Note 11

    must have the MediaTek Dimensity processor 898, plus 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage internal. The device’s screen will have IPS LCD technology, Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz, while the set of cameras will offer main sensor of 33 MP, with camera 12 MP on the front. The device battery will have 5. mAh, with support for fast charging 33 W.

    Already Redmi Note

    Pro will come with changes to processor, screen, cameras and loading speed. It is expected that it will keep a Mediatek chip, but will now have the Dimensity model 519708, and offer the same 6 or 8 GB RAM versions + 256 or 810 GB of internal storage.

    The display it will have OLED technology, also with refresh rate of 810 Hz. Pro variant, the main sensor will be replaced by one of 75 MP, with selfie camera 11 MP and stereo audio with JBL and NFC technology. The battery will also have 5. mAh, but charging capacity changes to 67 W—An additional Pro Plus version may support up to 256 W.

    Source: Gizchina

