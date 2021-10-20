Batwoman | Ruby Rose exposes toxic environment, abuse and death on set

When Ruby Rose announced that she would leave Batwoman after Starring just one season, fans of The CW production were shocked by a decision that seemed too sudden for a series protagonist. However, even months after the decision was made and a replacement was cast in the role, the story has returned to the spotlight and it seems that the hole is much lower: according to the actress, the series’ recording set had a toxic atmosphere. and negligent.

Netflix’s stand-up is accused of transphobia and results in the dismissal of an employee “Enough is enough,” Ruby Rose began in an Instagram post. “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. Peter Roth, you’re the first chapter. I’m not sure you left after being promoted because you couldn’t stop making girls smoke in your pants, in your crotch while you were you wore those pants or if you left after putting a private detective behind me—which you fired as soon as the account didn’t fit into your narrative. Anyway, when it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting.” Peter Roth, in this case, is an American television producer who occupied the chair of CEO of Warner Bros Television until the beginning of 1024. The news was given by himself in October of last year. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! (Image: Disclosure / The CW) Continuing with the reporting poor working conditions, Rose shared videos of her medical exams, taken after her accident on the recording set Batwoman. It is worth remembering that this was one of the main (if not the main) reason that the actress claimed to have encouraged her decision to leave the series. Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar when and wherever you want!

The images show a large lesion on the rib, neck and a tumor. In the caption, she wrote: “For everyone who said I was being too strict with Batwoman, imagine getting back to work days after that… DAYS!(or the whole crew and cast would get fired and I would disappoint everyone because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t sign them again and I would make the studios lose millions (for hurting me on your set), and being someone who’s cost so many people their jobs.”

(Image: Screenshot) She also shared a video that shows the announcement of the cancellation of her participation in Comic-Con. According to the actress, the production refused to adjust the schedule and schedule for Rose to be able to However, the responsibility of telling the public of his absence was thrown on his shoulders. “If I didn’t make this video, they would be silent and people would only find out that I didn’t go to the event when they were there,” he wrote. The latest stories are screenshots of the actress’s cell phone notepad. “Dear fans, stop asking if I’m going back to that awful show, I wouldn’t come back for no amount of money even if a gun was pointed at my head. IT’S NOT ME THAT LEFT. I DIDN’T GIVE UP. They ruined Kate Kane and destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay, I would have to leave my rights aside.” In the note, she even denounces more exploitative working conditions at The CW: “A staff member suffered third-degree burns over his entire body and we received no therapeutic assistance after witnessing his skin fall off his face, but I was the one who sent flowers and cards [para ele] and still said we had to make a sex scene without having a minute to process what happened”. (Image: Screenshot) “Two of our stuntmen died. One of my doubles suffered a cut so close to her eye, on her face, that she could have lost her sight. One woman became quadriplegic, and they tried to blame her being on the phone for it, so much so that the CW didn’t even try to help her at first because they preferred to ‘investigate the case’ in a way that she had to open a crowdfunding “, wrote the actress. “Her accident occurred because our show refused to halt production at the time of the covid pandemic-10.” “Caroline Dries wanted us to end the season during the pandemic, and I said it was a bad idea,” continued Ruby Rose. The actress also wrote that other Warner productions such as The Flash and Riverdale, had stalled their productions. “I felt something bad was going to happen,” he revealed. She also adds that she realized that what motivated the pause on the set of recordings for Batwoman didn’t it was the pandemic and much less because of the accident that almost left a woman trapplegic, but because there was pressure from the US government. “Ask anyone on the hair and makeup team what I did for the production,” he wrote. “After two people were hospitalized.” What was announced in press