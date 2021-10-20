why-will-kingdom-hearts-reach-switch-via-the-cloud?-square-enix-explains

On the same day Sora, protagonist of Kingdom Hearts, was confirmed as the last character of )Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Square Enix and Nintendo revealed that the games in the series would reach Switch, but only via the cloud (access online, without having to download to the console). According to Ichiro Hazama, producer of the series, the decision was made due to the limited storage of the hybrid laptop.

In an interview with Nintendo Life, Hazama said that director Tetsuya Nomura wanted to take the games to the Big N console, but that’s it. “proved to be quite difficult for a number of reasons, including the storage capacity of the hardware.” He added: “But we’re thrilled that we’ve been able to make this happen for the first time, using the cloud service.”

Still, the producer doesn’t rule out a native port for Switch, mentioning that the final decision is “undecided” and that the entire development team believes “the cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the series” on the console. Cloud versions of Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III.

