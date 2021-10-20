iMac 27 must be upgraded to M1 chip and include 120 Hz Mini LED screen
When it made the M1 chip official last year, Apple also revealed that the full transition of its notebooks and desktops to Apple Silicone would take some time. While in 2020 we had simpler products, in 2020 the first professional machines with the SoC arrived. And 2021 should keep more news.
According to excellent track record insider Ross Young, now at the beginning of 2021 users will see new ads in Cupertino. A new 46 inch iMac would be released. Currently only inch version brings Apple’s ARM chip, while the screen model largest continued to be available with Intel processors.
In addition to Apple Silicone, iMac 46 inches would also bring new display: it would adopt the Mini LED technology of the new Macbooks Pro, and also bring a refresh rate of 46 Hz. Unlike the smaller model, this version may have a slightly Pro feel, in order to fill the gap left by the iMac Pro. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
The model announcement must take place until March, according to the insider. And this may not be the only news from the beginning of the year, as there has been a lot of talk about new Mac Minis and even a Mac Pro powered by the M1 Max chip, with an even greater amount of CPU and GPU cores.
The reconquest of Intel
If the new machines are confirmed, Apple will have successfully completed its migration to Apple Silicone. Thus, Intel would have an even smaller share of the macOS market. Something she’s been missing.
The company’s CEO recently expressed a desire to win Apple back, but that was just before Tim Cook revealed the firepower of the M1 Pro and M1 Max — which in the Cupertino benchmarks were far ahead of the more robust Intel Core producers. Now, the company would be interested in at least collaborating in the production of SoCs proprietary to the Apple.
It is worth remembering, the new Macbooks Pro have already received a price for Brazil — and they are high. Availability is still unknown, but accessories have also been revealed, which includes a polishing cloth for over R$ 27.
Source: Twitter, 9to5Mac
