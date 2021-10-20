imac-27-must-be-upgraded-to-m1-chip-and-include-120-hz-mini-led-screen

When it made the M1 chip official last year, Apple also revealed that the full transition of its notebooks and desktops to Apple Silicone would take some time. While in 2020 we had simpler products, in 2020 the first professional machines with the SoC arrived. And 2021 should keep more news.

MacBook Pro costs more than a lot of car in Brazil; see which

Apple announces new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips with performance up to 4x greater than the M1

Apple launches AirPods 3 with new design, more battery and universal fit

According to excellent track record insider Ross Young, now at the beginning of 2021 users will see new ads in Cupertino. A new 46 inch iMac would be released. Currently only inch version brings Apple’s ARM chip, while the screen model largest continued to be available with Intel processors.

(Image: Editing/Renan da Silva Dores/Canaltech) In addition to Apple Silicone, iMac 46 inches would also bring new display: it would adopt the Mini LED technology of the new Macbooks Pro, and also bring a refresh rate of 46 Hz. Unlike the smaller model, this version may have a slightly Pro feel, in order to fill the gap left by the iMac Pro. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

The model announcement must take place until March, according to the insider. And this may not be the only news from the beginning of the year, as there has been a lot of talk about new Mac Minis and even a Mac Pro powered by the M1 Max chip, with an even greater amount of CPU and GPU cores.