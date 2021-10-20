How to access iCloud photos on your computer or browser
If you use iCloud to sync your photos from your iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to the cloud, you know that they are automatically available in the Photos app on all platforms.
- How to use the Apple Gift Card
- How to save a lot of battery on iOS
However , if you are using a Windows computer or an Android smartphone, you may have already noticed that there is no possibility of downloading the Photos app. In fact, it’s only available on Apple devices. So how do I view your iCloud photos on competing systems? Check out the two methods we’ve prepared for you to access your photos easily on other devices below.
By a web browser
This first method is very simple and does not require installation of any specific application, just use a web browser. Through Chrome, or any other browser, you can access the icloud.com website, login and click on “Photos”.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Download the iCloud app from the Microsoft Store – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Your photo library can be consulted directly by Windows Explore, you don’t have to do anything more than wait for all the photos to be synchronized and you can download and save them on your computer.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.