How to access iCloud photos on your computer or browser

If you use iCloud to sync your photos from your iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to the cloud, you know that they are automatically available in the Photos app on all platforms.

    • However , if you are using a Windows computer or an Android smartphone, you may have already noticed that there is no possibility of downloading the Photos app. In fact, it’s only available on Apple devices. So how do I view your iCloud photos on competing systems? Check out the two methods we’ve prepared for you to access your photos easily on other devices below.

    By a web browser

    This first method is very simple and does not require installation of any specific application, just use a web browser. Through Chrome, or any other browser, you can access the icloud.com website, login and click on “Photos”.

    Enter the Photos via iCloud on the web – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    The app’s operation in the browser and its interface is quite similar to Apple devices. So you can normally use it to import and export photos, if you want to create a backup or just save some images on your computer or smartphone.

    By iCloud app for Windows

    If you want to keep all your iCloud photos on Windows and automatically sync them, this is the best method available. The iCloud app can be downloaded directly from the Microsoft Store, it’s free and, in addition to photos, it also keeps iCloud Drive data, passwords and Chrome bookmarks on the system (if you want).

    Download the iCloud app from the Microsoft Store – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Your photo library can be consulted directly by Windows Explore, you don’t have to do anything more than wait for all the photos to be synchronized and you can download and save them on your computer.

    Enter the iCloud app and access your photos in Windows Explorer – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

