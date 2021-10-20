how-to-access-icloud-photos-on-your-computer-or-browser

If you use iCloud to sync your photos from your iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to the cloud, you know that they are automatically available in the Photos app on all platforms.

How to use the Apple Gift Card

How to save a lot of battery on iOS

How to record calls on the iPhone

How to track the iPhone off

However , if you are using a Windows computer or an Android smartphone, you may have already noticed that there is no possibility of downloading the Photos app. In fact, it’s only available on Apple devices. So how do I view your iCloud photos on competing systems? Check out the two methods we’ve prepared for you to access your photos easily on other devices below.

By a web browser

This first method is very simple and does not require installation of any specific application, just use a web browser. Through Chrome, or any other browser, you can access the icloud.com website, login and click on “Photos”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!