Total Transformation: Nissan CEO Reveals Leaf to Become Electric SUV
The Nissan Leaf, the first car from the Japanese brand launched with electric propulsion, will change everything in its next generation. Everything! According to Guillaume Cartier, CEO of the automaker in Europe, it will no longer be a hatch to become the newest compact SUV 100% electric market.
- Nissan Leaf arrives in the Brazilian market with recharge kit costing R$ 105 thousand
- Analysis | Nissan Leaf is the genuine electric car experience
- Renault Zoe vs Nissan Leaf vs Chevrolet Bolt: which is the best electric car?
The crossover will be manufactured at the premises of Nissan in Sunderland, UK, and will be built on top of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-EV platform. In addition to the remodeled Leaf, four more models of the crossover line are in the company’s plans to arrive from 2025: Juke, Qashqai, Ariya and X-Trail, in an investment that could approach R$ 8 billion.
The Ariya, another electric SUV from Nissan, is also welcomed by the Japanese automaker to regain lost ground in the United States, the United Kingdom and even Japan, where the Leaf is also produced.
Source: Autocar, CNet
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email to Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.