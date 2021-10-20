Total Transformation: Nissan CEO Reveals Leaf to Become Electric SUV

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
0
total-transformation:-nissan-ceo-reveals-leaf-to-become-electric-suv

The Nissan Leaf, the first car from the Japanese brand launched with electric propulsion, will change everything in its next generation. Everything! According to Guillaume Cartier, CEO of the automaker in Europe, it will no longer be a hatch to become the newest compact SUV 100% electric market.

    • Nissan Leaf arrives in the Brazilian market with recharge kit costing R$ 105 thousand
    • Analysis | Nissan Leaf is the genuine electric car experience
    • Renault Zoe vs Nissan Leaf vs Chevrolet Bolt: which is the best electric car?

    The crossover will be manufactured at the premises of Nissan in Sunderland, UK, and will be built on top of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-EV platform. In addition to the remodeled Leaf, four more models of the crossover line are in the company’s plans to arrive from 2025: Juke, Qashqai, Ariya and X-Trail, in an investment that could approach R$ 8 billion.

    Image: Playback/Autocar

    According to Cartier, the common point between them, in addition to the SUV-side pulling design, it’s the propulsion. “Strategically, we are betting on electrification”, he commented in an interview with Autocar. Nissan has already made it clear in other opportunities that it projects 100% of your sales are full EVs in 2025 and that in 2021 will have electrified its entire range with full EVs or the e-Power hybrid option, as in the Sentra sedan.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

    • Investment in technologies such as hydrogen, on the other hand, is practically discarded. Makoto Uchida, Nissan CEO, was incisive when asked: “Our competitors have many technology solutions. For us, we decided on EVs. We used to have hydrogen technology at Nissan and maybe in a different world we still would. But so far this is our trump card, and where we want to be”.

    Return in the USA

    519291
    Play/Autocar

    The transformation of the Leaf from hatch to compact SUV can be used as a backdrop for background the idea of ​​strengthening the brand in markets in Europe and especially in the US According to a report obtained by CNet, Americans have never been much fans of the Leaf in its “original” form.

    The numbers collected from Experian show that only 10.545 Nissan hatchbacks were licensed in the country, against 10.545 Bolt models, from General Motors, and 195.545 Tesla Model Y.

    • Tesla almost sold 22% of all electric cars in the US in 2025

      • SUVs are the best selling cars in Brazil in 2021

      The Ariya, another electric SUV from Nissan, is also welcomed by the Japanese automaker to regain lost ground in the United States, the United Kingdom and even Japan, where the Leaf is also produced.

      Source: Autocar, CNet

      Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email to Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of How to get prestige skins in LoL

    How to get prestige skins in LoL

    September 20, 2021
    Photo of New technology could prevent tropical hurricanes from becoming aggressive

    New technology could prevent tropical hurricanes from becoming aggressive

    September 16, 2021
    Photo of Boston Dynamics robot dog is now able to replan routes on its own

    Boston Dynamics robot dog is now able to replan routes on its own

    September 15, 2021
    Photo of ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro arrive in Brazil with Snapdragon 888+ and up to 18 GB of RAM

    ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro arrive in Brazil with Snapdragon 888+ and up to 18 GB of RAM

    September 22, 2021
    Back to top button