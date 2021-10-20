total-transformation:-nissan-ceo-reveals-leaf-to-become-electric-suv

According to Cartier, the common point between them, in addition to the SUV-side pulling design, it’s the propulsion. “Strategically, we are betting on electrification”, he commented in an interview with Autocar. Nissan has already made it clear in other opportunities that it projects 100% of your sales are full EVs in 2025 and that in 2021 will have electrified its entire range with full EVs or the e-Power hybrid option, as in the Sentra sedan.

Investment in technologies such as hydrogen, on the other hand, is practically discarded. Makoto Uchida, Nissan CEO, was incisive when asked: “Our competitors have many technology solutions. For us, we decided on EVs. We used to have hydrogen technology at Nissan and maybe in a different world we still would. But so far this is our trump card, and where we want to be”.

Return in the USA