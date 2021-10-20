why-iron-flux-batteries-can-revolutionize-energy-storage

Can a battery made of iron, salt and water replace lithium-ion power cells in the future? For subject matter experts, the answer is yes. In addition to being ideal for large-scale electricity storage, iron flux batteries also have an advantage because they are much cheaper to produce.

Each battery has only four components: two electrodes between which charged particles mix as the battery is charged and discharged, an electrolyte that allows the particles to flow smoothly, and a separator, to prevent the two electrodes from forming a short circuit.

“Using the same electrolyte on the negative and positive sides of a battery eliminates cross contamination, which helps uda these batteries to last much longer. Iron as the main metal, rather than vanadium or zinc, allows this battery to have a cheaper electrolyte than all batteries in use today,” explains VedantaESS founder Richard Phillips. The Company is the Brazilian representative of ESS, owner of the iron flow battery technology.