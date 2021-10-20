Why Iron Flux Batteries Can Revolutionize Energy Storage
Can a battery made of iron, salt and water replace lithium-ion power cells in the future? For subject matter experts, the answer is yes. In addition to being ideal for large-scale electricity storage, iron flux batteries also have an advantage because they are much cheaper to produce.
Each battery has only four components: two electrodes between which charged particles mix as the battery is charged and discharged, an electrolyte that allows the particles to flow smoothly, and a separator, to prevent the two electrodes from forming a short circuit.
“Using the same electrolyte on the negative and positive sides of a battery eliminates cross contamination, which helps uda these batteries to last much longer. Iron as the main metal, rather than vanadium or zinc, allows this battery to have a cheaper electrolyte than all batteries in use today,” explains VedantaESS founder Richard Phillips. The Company is the Brazilian representative of ESS, owner of the iron flow battery technology.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Long-term storage is seen as the “Holy Grail” in the energy industry and a crucial piece in the world’s transition from polluting fossil fuels to renewable technologies. These iron flow systems are capable of conserving large amounts of electricity for up to 15 hours, guaranteeing a much greater reliability in the generation and distribution of solar energy, for example.
Long duration
Another advantage is the durability of iron flux batteries. While conventional chemical models such as lithium ion models can last for seven to ten years, an iron flow cell can remain active for 20 years or more without suffering degradation over its useful life.
“Now that power generation renewable energy and longer lasting applications are becoming more and more common and necessary, the world needs to prepare to abandon conventional lithium-ion batteries in favor of safer and less dangerous solutions”, adds Phillips.
Away from cell phones — for now
Iron flux batteries solve a problem critical in renewable energy systems: How to store electricity cheaply and safely in wind and solar installations when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining. Therefore, they are used to conserve energy in larger systems.
These batteries look nothing like the power cells inside smartphones or electric cars because the electrolyte has to be physically moved by pumps as the battery is charged or discharged . This makes these batteries too big and heavy for home use.
What they take up in space, however, end up making up for in price. Li-ion batteries for large-scale storage can cost up to US$ 100 (approximately of R$ 1.1024 in direct conversion) per kWh. According to ESS, iron flow cells cost US$ 100 (or R$ 1.100) per kWh, with a downward trend up to 2025.
Power warehouse
The energy storage system developed by ESS has been implemented in various parts of the world. In Spain, 20 large containers will be used on a farm of solar energy to support the supply of 8 MWh to the local electricity grid, without interruptions between the generation and distribution of electricity.
In the United States, the renewable energy company SB Energy intends to acquire over the next five years, enough iron flux batteries to supply 100 thousand houses per day at a lower cost and with greater reliability in the photovoltaic electricity generation system.