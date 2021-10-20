galaxy-z-flip-3-bespoke-edition-leaks-hours-before-samsung-unpacked-event

Samsung holds its Unpacked Part 2 event in a few moments to announce new brand products that, so far, remain officially unknown. After indications that the company could create a cell phone customization program and announce new colorful and customizable refrigerators from the Bespoke line, now new indications merge such rumors into just one.

Samsung brand Galaxy Unpacked event 2021 Part 2 to announce new products

Samsung can launch mobile customization program during Unpacked event

Uma image published on the hosting site imgbb by the user @godisafroot and shared by industry leakers reveals that Samsung may present the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in an exclusive Bespoke edition.

(Image: Reproduction/@godisafroot) The folding box appears stacked in four models and highlights the color combination of the lid. back pa in black, white, yellow, blue and pink. These colors are exactly the same as displayed by Samsung in the Unpacked event announcement invitation.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

According to leakers, not only the Galaxy Z Flip 3 but also the more powerful and expensive Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be presented with the Bespoke Edition. The change should only be aesthetic, since the hardware must remain identical to what is already known.

What to expect from the Samsung Unpacked Part 2 event

Unpacked event invitation displays One UI color plates and icons (Image: Playback/Samsung)

In addition to the aforementioned Bespoke versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, there is still a great possibility to advertise the Galaxy Studio program smartphone customization feature that would allow users to create different color combinations and textures for selected phones.

Announcement of the new Android-based One UI 4.0 is still expected

offering, once again, great emphasis on customization, in addition to products such as The Freestyle projector for greater versatility and Bespoke refrigerator (men the likely now that we know the partnership will be for smartphones).

The Samsung event happens at in the morning (Brasilia time) and can be followed by the brand’s social networks or by the official Samsung channel on YouTube.

Source: ImgBB via Twitter