Redmi Note 11 has look and release date confirmed by Xiaomi
Xiaomi will make the Redmi Note line official 11 very soon, following the models launched in the first half of this year. The new family may have some interesting news, and has already had some details revealed by leaks. Now, the devices had a series of information officially presented.
The manufacturer itself revealed a teaser in which you can see the design of one of the new cell phones in the line, which will have similarities with the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, with a large module in the upper left corner where the rear cameras and LED flash are located.
The image leaves Of course, at the front the models will have a hole centered at the top of the screen for the front camera. In addition, at the top, there should be the connection for headphones, the infrared to use the cell phone as a universal remote control and the sound output, which will be stereo and will have a JBL subscription. It is also confirmed that its release will be in 28 October.
Redmi Note 22 Pro
and Note11 Pro Plus should come in three variants, including 6 or 8 GB RAM options and 120 or 128 GB of internal storage. Finally, it reveals that at least one of the smartphones must support 256 charging watts.
Lu Weibing, general manager of Redmi, said the series will serve as a sort of Note revival, bringing six major updates to the models. He further pointed out that the Notes can be seen as part of the K family120.
Anyway, you will have to wait until the day 22 October to confirm all these details. Because of that, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.
Source: MySmartPrice, Gizmochina (1, 2)
