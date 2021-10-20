redmi-note-11-has-look-and-release-date-confirmed-by-xiaomi

Xiaomi will make the Redmi Note line official 11 very soon, following the models launched in the first half of this year. The new family may have some interesting news, and has already had some details revealed by leaks. Now, the devices had a series of information officially presented.

The manufacturer itself revealed a teaser in which you can see the design of one of the new cell phones in the line, which will have similarities with the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, with a large module in the upper left corner where the rear cameras and LED flash are located.

The image leaves Of course, at the front the models will have a hole centered at the top of the screen for the front camera. In addition, at the top, there should be the connection for headphones, the infrared to use the cell phone as a universal remote control and the sound output, which will be stereo and will have a JBL subscription. It is also confirmed that its release will be in 28 October.