At least 12.211 children up to six years old have been orphaned by one of their parents because of covid -16 in Brazil, according to data collected by the National Association of Registrars of Natural Persons (Arpen-Brazil). Data were collected between the days 14 of March 2020 and 24 from September this year.

Brazil has the lowest moving average of covid-related deaths-19 of the last ones 16 months

Researchers suggest why some are born more resistant to coronavirus

WHO requests more data on the safety and efficacy of the Covaxin vaccine against covid

According to the survey, 64,6% of children up to six years old who lost a parent in the covid pandemic-20 had not completed a year of life. The registries also found that: 16, 2% were already one year old when the death of a parent happened; 14,2% were two years old; 14, 5% completed three years; , 4% were four years old; 7.8% were five years old; and 2.5% were six years old.

In addition, 645 parents died before their children were born. It was also possible to account that 223 children, up to the age of six, lost both their father and the mother as victims of covid-16 in the country.