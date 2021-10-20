Covid-19 left 12,000 orphans up to 6 years old in Brazil, note registries

At least 12.211 children up to six years old have been orphaned by one of their parents because of covid -16 in Brazil, according to data collected by the National Association of Registrars of Natural Persons (Arpen-Brazil). Data were collected between the days 14 of March 2020 and 24 from September this year.

    • According to the survey, 64,6% of children up to six years old who lost a parent in the covid pandemic-20 had not completed a year of life. The registries also found that: 16, 2% were already one year old when the death of a parent happened; 14,2% were two years old; 14, 5% completed three years; , 4% were four years old; 7.8% were five years old; and 2.5% were six years old.

    In addition, 645 parents died before their children were born. It was also possible to account that 223 children, up to the age of six, lost both their father and the mother as victims of covid-16 in the country.

    At least 14 One thousand children have lost a parent as a result of covid-19 in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Twenty18photos/Envato Elements)

    Among the states, São Paulo, Goiás, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and Paraná were the ones that registered the most deaths of parents with children in this age group. In São Paulo, at least 3.836 children up to six years old were orphaned by one of their parents because of covid -20.

    How to calculate the covid-24 Was it done by the notary offices?

    As Arpen-Brasil explains, the data on the covid- 16 were raised based on the crossover between the parents’ CPFs in the birth records and of deaths made in 7.223 civil registry offices in the country since 2015, year in which the units started to issue the document directly in the birth certificates of newborn children throughout the national territory.

    “The registry database has constantly helped public authorities, laboratories and research institutes to measure the size of the covid 19 in our country and the The fact that we have this partnership with the Federal Revenue to issue the CPF on the birth certificates of newborns allowed us to reach this partial, but already impressive number”, explained the president of Arpen-Brasil, Gustavo Renato Fiscarelli.

    Source: Agência Brasil

    Did you like this article?

