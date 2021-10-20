The Mercenaries | Sylvester Stallone bids farewell to franchise in new video

Last week, Sylvester Stallone shared with his Instagram followers some behind-the-scenes footage from The Mercenaries 4 classic action movies to watch online 15 best action movies to watch online 14 international films and series that had scenes recorded in Brazil The Mercenaries 4 , showing, for the first time, the costumes of the characters in the sequence. Now, once again through a video on social media, the actor took the opportunity to say goodbye to the franchise and pass the baton to Jason Statham. was confirmed in March of this year during an interview with Randy Coture on The Jenna Ben Show. “It looks like we’re going to do the 4. They’ve been playing it around for a few years now, but I just heard from my agent that they’re working on the script and plan to schedule filming for this or next fall,” revealed the fighter at the time. The information was confirmed. months later by Sylvester Stallone on Instagram. Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day?Join and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main tech news for you! Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want! The farewell video comes right after another published by the actor, showing the fight scenes for the sequel. “It’s my last day,” said the actor. a bit bittersweet”.

According to him, now the bat will be passed to Jason Statham (The Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw) and “his capable hands”. It’s not known for sure if

Mercenaries will have a sequel after the fourth film, but it’s definite that this will be the last in the franchise that Sylvester Stallone will be present at.

The actor repeats his role as Barney Ross, but there is more information on plot. However, there are rumors that Andy Garcia (

The Godfather) might make a cameo at some point in production.

It is also known that in addition to Stallone and Statham, the new film includes actress Megan Fox, rapper 50 Cent, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Tony Jaa. The film's director is Scott Waugh, from Act of Courage and Need for Speed. Spenser Cohen, from Extinction, signs the script.

Stallone ended his message on social media stating that he is “ready to take on the next challenge”. The actor is currently working on the Julius Avery action-packed drama Samaritan, which follows “a boy discovering a superhero he thought disappeared after an epic battle twenty years ago may actually still be around”; and also Little America, by Rowan Athale, whose synopsis reveals a dystopian future in which China owns America and, in this context, “a former member of the Force Americana Recon is hired by a Chinese billionaire to go to an American ghetto and find his daughter.”