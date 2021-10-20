5 educational games for tablets and mobiles
Among the various possibilities of a portable device, aiding in education and learning is one of the most interesting. The fun provided by electronic games becomes even more mixed, which attracts much more the attention of the little ones.
has separated five games focused on education to aid learning with options for all. Through them it is possible to work several essential skills in the development and complement interesting for what is learned in the classroom or throughout life.
Minecraft
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Price:
R$ 37, 80 for Android and R$ 47,99 for iOS (internal purchases optional )
Size:
about 120 MB for Android and 350 MB for iOS (version 1.16)
Since its launch, Minecraft has been a phenomenon that has opened the door to a world of possibilities in electronic games. Over the years, and seeing the creations of the community, Mojang, the company behind the title, created a PC version focused on education.
Mobile phones do not have this version, but even the traditional one allows children and adults to work different skills through the universe in blocks. Creativity, resource maintenance and real-time adaptation are some of them.
Another very strong point of the experience is teamwork. Even with a “simple” look, Minecraft is a survival game and by inviting other people, it is possible to work on this important aspect in the formation of any human being.
Develop creativity, resource maintenance and teamwork in the Minecraft phenomenon (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura de screen)
Toca Laboratory
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Size:
about 110 MB for Android and 340 MB for iOS (version 2.0)
Price:
BRL 14,99 for Android and R$ 24,99 for iOS
Laboratório Toca is an invitation from Toca Boca, a studio specialized in educational games, for children to practice scientific experiments through a playful environment. Scenery, colors and music are designed to be fun and put the participants in the mood.
The game has simple mechanics to make children learn about the elements of the periodic table. Drag the elements through the scenarios and choose which equipment you want to use and see the result, trying to fill the entire table.
Through curiosity, a strong characteristic in the little ones, Laboratório Toca makes room for discovery, experimentation and fun while learning. Who knows, maybe a little scientist emerges from this fun experience?
How do animals work?
Android, iOS
BRL 22,99 for Android and R$ ,110 for iOS
about 340 MB for Android and 340 MB for iOS (version 1.0.3 for Android and 1.1 for iOS)
A Le arny Land presents a fascinating experience, entirely in Portuguese, with some animals from the Amazon, exercising curiosity and showing the characteristics of some of the most iconic animals of the Brazilian fauna, such as the jaguar and the dolphin.
The game focuses on children, but through amazing animations and detailed illustrations, it delights and teaches people of all ages. It is possible to learn how fish breathe underwater, the path taken by food in the digestive tract of animals, and others.
Lots of information is available for animal lovers who wish to explore their creativity and expand learning about the fantastic creatures of our land.
Learn about the Amazon fauna in this interesting educational game from Learny Land (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)
Alive Alphabet
Alive Alphabet
Android, iOS
R$ ,120 for Android and R$ 16,39 for ra iOS
Size:
about 90 MB for Android and 120 MB for iOS (version 1.4 for Android and 1.0 for iOS )
Enrolled your child in the English course and do you want him to practice more often? Perhaps Alive Alphabet is the title you are looking for. Intellijoy, specialist in educational games, works the attention of children with beautiful animations to teach.
The game is super simple, children need to trace the letter’s shape to release the animal, so listen to the pronunciation and practice it. In addition, it is possible to work directions and coordination to solve the proposed puzzles.
When finishing a word, the discovered animal runs away in a fun animation, and connects directly to the next one letter, catching attention and arousing the desire to collect them all.
Practice pronouncing English words while having fun (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Women Who Changed the World
Compatibility :
Price: R$ 14,80 for Android and R$ 24,110 for iOS
Size: about 140 MB for Android and 340 MB for iOS (version 1.0 .3 for Android and 1.2 for iOS)
Women Who Changed the World is an interactive experience that tells a story those of great names, from different fields of activity, important for the advancement of humanity. It is a title focused on historical learning and with the purpose of inspiring.
By selecting one of the available personalities, the player solves puzzles and answers questions, while watching animations showing the events that marked the life of real heroines. Through this experience, it is possible to learn history through interaction.
Fully translated into Portuguese, the title is extremely accessible for children and adolescents, where curiosity works, problem solving and serves as complement of historical teaching. An excellent title to close the list.
Learn history and be inspired by big names in this excellent educational title (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)
Do you know any good app that was left out of this list? So, don’t be nervous or shy: write your tips down here, in the comments box, and help to increase our selection.
Source: MInecraft, Toca Boca, Learny Land, Intellijoy
