5-educational-games-for-tablets-and-mobiles

Among the various possibilities of a portable device, aiding in education and learning is one of the most interesting. The fun provided by electronic games becomes even more mixed, which attracts much more the attention of the little ones.

Minecraft

Size: about 120 MB for Android and 350 MB for iOS (version 1.16)

Since its launch, Minecraft has been a phenomenon that has opened the door to a world of possibilities in electronic games. Over the years, and seeing the creations of the community, Mojang, the company behind the title, created a PC version focused on education.

Mobile phones do not have this version, but even the traditional one allows children and adults to work different skills through the universe in blocks. Creativity, resource maintenance and real-time adaptation are some of them.

Another very strong point of the experience is teamwork. Even with a “simple” look, Minecraft is a survival game and by inviting other people, it is possible to work on this important aspect in the formation of any human being.

Develop creativity, resource maintenance and teamwork in the Minecraft phenomenon (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura de screen)

Toca Laboratory