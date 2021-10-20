Brave Browser no longer uses Google as default search engine
From this Wednesday (20), Brave will no longer use Google as the default search engine in new installations — instead, Brave Search, the company’s own search engine, will be used. The privacy-focused browser announced the change that, in addition to strengthening the search for maximum privacy on the web, also favors the popularity of its native solution.
Brave’s search engine made its first appearance in June this year, in open tests for all users. In addition to giving more space to alternative mechanisms, the measure also helps Google to get rid of the crosshairs of international regulators, who analyze the company’s virtually absolute presence in the search engine market with extreme suspicion.
“As we know from experience in many browsers, the default setting is crucial for adoption, and Brave Search has achieved the quality and critical mass necessary to become our search choice the company’s CEO, Brendan Eich, points out.
Yeah fact that this does not guarantee that Brave Search will be the users’ favorite option. The workaround may be more convenient, but not always attractive — an example of this is Bing on Microsoft Edge. MS’ solution is significantly superior to Brave’s search engine, but not even high-end features guarantee it popularity in the dispute with Google.
Still, it is interesting that more competitors are introduced to the market. Brave’s solution is still pretty fresh — you can see it already in some brief research there. The results tend to be quite generic when few terms were entered and the search for images is also not so interesting for complex searches.
Searches for ” canaltech Android ” don’t deliver many results from the site, although already there are dozens of related articles published on the web (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)
Brave still far from the top 3519701
Although this is a positive step towards independence from Google, Brave still has a long way to go to catch up with the main competitors in the segment. The browser’s presence is so small that it doesn’t even appear on StatCounter graphics.
In the StatCounter graphs, Brave is probably inserted in the category “others” (Image: Playback/StatCounter)
The browser itself claims that there are more than 40 millions of monthly active users, the which is already a considerable number — in your search engine, the number of monthly searches reaches 40 million a month. These are significant values, but the app’s fight is still to reach the less relevant competitors in the market.
The presence of a robust native search engine can also serve to boost Brave as an alternative focused on privacy. As it is also free from Google in research, users concerned about their own footprint on the web may see the program as a more interesting solution.
Currently, the download of Brave is free ( Windows | Android | iOS) and there are no advertisements in the app. In the future, however, the company claims that it will separate the program into a free and a paid edition, in which the “premium” service would save the user from advertising, while the free version would again display ads.
Source: Brave
