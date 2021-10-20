moisture-would-have-caused-problem-with-starliner-spacecraft,-says-nasa

Since the discovery of a malfunction in the valves of the Starliner spacecraft, in Boeing, before launching it in an unmanned flight test in August, the company’s technicians are continuing to investigate the problem and appear to be reaching a conclusion in their analyses. The failure of the valves to function could have been caused by moisture in the air, which would have corroded them. As analysis continues, Starliner is expected to fly only halfway through 2022, a delay even longer than that signaled by officials in October .

Boeing considers that part of the oxidant inside the valves has leaked and thus made them get stuck. Because the valves are sealed with Teflon, the oxidizer may have penetrated through the material and then mixed with moisture in the air at the launch site, which would have caused small but sufficient corrosion to impair valve function. Boeing officials explained that 13 of the 24 valves didn’t work as expected and ended up stuck in an incorrect position — while the ship was still on the platform, the technicians managed to release 9 of them, but another 4 didn’t. moved.

Starliner at Space Force Station facilities in July

As a result, Starliner was taken back to the engineers to investigate the problem and rule out possible causes. Since the launch day, which should have happened in August, Boeing has already managed to release 13 from 13 valves, and the team purposely kept a valve stuck to figure out what to do to ensure the problem didn’t happen again. Still, NASA officials remain optimistic. “We have full confidence that Boeing will be conducting manned flights soon,” said Steve Stich, manager of the Commercial Crew Program at NASA.

For now, Boeing still hasn’t figured out why the problem didn’t manifest itself before the flight, as several tests were run and the components worked as expected. “We didn’t have anything to indicate that there would be a problem with these valves,” commented John Vollmer, Boeinig’s program manager for Starliner. While techs continue to investigate the issue, the ship’s launch will be delayed again and may only happen halfway through 2021.

If Starliner is really launched in this period, the company hopes to carry out manned flights by the end of next year. ” it’s about getting back to flying safely — and I emphasize safety — as soon as possible,” said Vollmer. In order to take astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) through the Commercial Crew Program, Starliner needs to meet the requirements established by NASA — and one of them is an initial unmanned flight to demonstrate that the capsule is prepared to pass all the steps of a safe manned launch.

Starliner’s first launch attempt took place in 2021, but a string of software failures prevented the capsule from reaching the required orbit for docking at the station. A new test flight would take place in 2021, but the valve problem discovered just before launch prevented the mission. In parallel, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is also part of the program and has already carried out four manned flights to the ISS, the fifth of which should be launched at the end of this month.

