how-to-clean-the-iphone-charger-port

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
Since the release of the iPhone 5 in September 2013, the iPhone charger input switched to Lightning connector. With an input much smaller than that of predecessor iPhone models, this connector can end up accumulating dust and other types of unwanted dirt, which can end up accumulating at the bottom, obstructing and causing any friction between the charger and the device.

This it happens, for example, when you leave the iPhone in your jeans pocket with the charger inlet pointing upwards — during the “take and put” your cell phone in your pocket, a lot of dust can end up getting in and sticking to the bottom of the charger inlet from your iOS device.

    • But don’t worry — there are some ways It’s simple and safe to solve this problem by cleaning the iPhone charger socket in a way that does not harm or cause any possible damage to your device. Below are four ways to clean the Lightning port of your iPhone charger.

    1st Form:

    an effective way to clean the charger inlet of your device, without worrying about causing any kind of damage, is with a toothbrush, preferably with hard bristles. When rubbing it from side to side, the bristles can pull out dust and other types of debris that may be located at the bottom of your iPhone’s charger port.

    An effective way is to use a toothbrush, preferably with hard bristles. Photo: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    2nd way:

    if you prefer to use something more solid than the bristles of a toothbrush, a toothpick, as it is from wood, is also a good alternative to avoid damaging your iPhone charger input. Place the toothpick all the way to the bottom of the inlet and pull it on one side, in order to bring out dust and other types of dirt that could cause any friction between the charger and the device.

    A toothpick is also a good alternative to avoid damaging your iPhone charger input. Photo: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    3rd Way:

    Another effective way, but not as recommended, is to use the ejection tool, which comes with the inserts inside the box iPhone and is intended to open the small hole in the iOS device’s chip (SIM card) tray. The reason for not being so recommended is that, as it is a metal part, it can cause possible damage to the charger inlet, if used with a force disproportionate to the need.

    An equally effective way, but not as recommended, is to use the eject tool. Photo: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    4th Shape:

    If none of the above shapes is possible, you can also use a cotton swab for the function — although it is not very recommended because Because of the foam, which can come loose and eventually get stuck to the bottom of the charger inlet, this shape can also help to clean dust and other types of dirt accumulated in your iPhone’s charger inlet.

