How to clean the iPhone charger port
Since the release of the iPhone 5 in September 2013, the iPhone charger input switched to Lightning connector. With an input much smaller than that of predecessor iPhone models, this connector can end up accumulating dust and other types of unwanted dirt, which can end up accumulating at the bottom, obstructing and causing any friction between the charger and the device.
- How to put the SIM chip in the iPhone
- How to properly clean the Apple Watch strap
-
- What are the side buttons on the iPhone for?
This it happens, for example, when you leave the iPhone in your jeans pocket with the charger inlet pointing upwards — during the “take and put” your cell phone in your pocket, a lot of dust can end up getting in and sticking to the bottom of the charger inlet from your iOS device.
But don’t worry — there are some ways It’s simple and safe to solve this problem by cleaning the iPhone charger socket in a way that does not harm or cause any possible damage to your device. Below are four ways to clean the Lightning port of your iPhone charger.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
3rd Way:
Another effective way, but not as recommended, is to use the ejection tool, which comes with the inserts inside the box iPhone and is intended to open the small hole in the iOS device’s chip (SIM card) tray. The reason for not being so recommended is that, as it is a metal part, it can cause possible damage to the charger inlet, if used with a force disproportionate to the need.
Another effective way, but not as recommended, is to use the ejection tool, which comes with the inserts inside the box iPhone and is intended to open the small hole in the iOS device’s chip (SIM card) tray. The reason for not being so recommended is that, as it is a metal part, it can cause possible damage to the charger inlet, if used with a force disproportionate to the need.
4th Shape:
If none of the above shapes is possible, you can also use a cotton swab for the function — although it is not very recommended because Because of the foam, which can come loose and eventually get stuck to the bottom of the charger inlet, this shape can also help to clean dust and other types of dirt accumulated in your iPhone’s charger inlet. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
If none of the above shapes is possible, you can also use a cotton swab for the function — although it is not very recommended because Because of the foam, which can come loose and eventually get stuck to the bottom of the charger inlet, this shape can also help to clean dust and other types of dirt accumulated in your iPhone’s charger inlet.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
517841