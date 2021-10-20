how-to-clean-the-iphone-charger-port

Since the release of the iPhone 5 in September 2013, the iPhone charger input switched to Lightning connector. With an input much smaller than that of predecessor iPhone models, this connector can end up accumulating dust and other types of unwanted dirt, which can end up accumulating at the bottom, obstructing and causing any friction between the charger and the device.

This it happens, for example, when you leave the iPhone in your jeans pocket with the charger inlet pointing upwards — during the “take and put” your cell phone in your pocket, a lot of dust can end up getting in and sticking to the bottom of the charger inlet from your iOS device.

But don’t worry — there are some ways It’s simple and safe to solve this problem by cleaning the iPhone charger socket in a way that does not harm or cause any possible damage to your device. Below are four ways to clean the Lightning port of your iPhone charger.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 1st Form: an effective way to clean the charger inlet of your device, without worrying about causing any kind of damage, is with a toothbrush, preferably with hard bristles. When rubbing it from side to side, the bristles can pull out dust and other types of debris that may be located at the bottom of your iPhone’s charger port.