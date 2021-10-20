Fiat Pulse | New compact SUV hits the market with competitive prices; check out
The mystery is over! Finally, Fiat showed the public its first compact SUV: the Fiat Pulse. Developed 98% in Brazil, the crossover arrives with the mission to unseat the Volkswagen Nivus, its main competitor, in addition to being an important part of the Italian automaker’s strategy to return to being the market leader after a few years. And there are plenty of predicates for that to happen, such as the new 1.0 turbo engine (the most powerful in the country), lots of technology and, of course, the price, which is very aggressive.
- Fiat Pulse | New compact SUV already appears without camouflage on the streets; see
- Fiat Pulse will have the most powerful 1.0 turbo engine of compact SUVs
- Fiat Pulse will be Brazil’s first car with native Google Assistant
Own personality
Despite comparisons with its younger brother, the Fiat Argo, the Pulse has its own personality and can be considered more than a simple evolution of the hatch. With more “muscle” and modern lines, the SUV has style and passion, hallmarks of Italian design. But, in addition to being beautiful and well resolved, the car had important additions to be unique, such as the new optical set, which will be LED in all versions, the stylish wheels and the front grille.
(Image: Disclosure/Fiat)
In the interior, Fiat bet on a modern cabin with technological refinements, starting with the inclusion of the new cluster % digital, which debuted at Fiat Toro, and the new multimedia center of 12 inches, also debutante in the pickup , but that the compact SUV is positioned in floating mode and with horizontal layout. The materials are of good quality, following the Argo standard, but don’t expect soft touch; leather, only on the armrests and seats.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The most powerful in the segment
The item of greatest expectation about the new Fiat Pulse is inside the hood. It is the brand new 1.0 turbo engine 990, which delivers 200 cv in ethanol and 107 cv in gasoline, with 44, 4 kgf/m of torque a 200 rpm. With these numbers, it surpasses Volkswagen’s 1.0 TSI and positions itself as the most powerful one-liter engine on the market. And this is justified in the performance, which, according to Fiat, is from a 0 to 98 km/h in 9.4 seconds, almost two seconds faster than the German rival.
(Image: Disclosure/Fiat)
In addition, Fiat claims that the consumption of the SUV is also very good. Automaker data shows that Pulse, in its 1.0 turbo variant, will average 12 km/l in the city and 14, 2 km/l on the road when filled with gasoline. Of course these numbers will be better checked in our tests here at Canaltech
, but this was undoubtedly a fear on the part of customers and fans of the brand, since the other compact SUV of the group, the Jeep Renegade, has very bad averages.
The new 1.0 turbo engine, as well as the 1.3 aspirated engine that equips the cheaper versions of the Pulse, will work with the new automatic transmission of the CVT type, which also debuts at Fiat — at least here in Brazil. This transmission can emulate up to 7 gears and has the “Sport” mode, which makes the car smarter and with a higher engine speed range, bringing sportiness. There is also the option of a five-speed manual gearbox, but only with the 1.3 engine.
Very technological and connected
As expected, Fiat invested in a lot of technology for the Pulse. The SUV brings a great package of entertainment and safety features also available in other cars of the brand, such as Fiat Toro itself. Depending on the version, the car can be equipped with items such as the frontal collision warning, automatic emergency braking and the exit and lane correction system.
(Image: Disclosure/Fiat)
Features such as TC+ are also present in the SUV, which improves the traction of the car in tough floor situations, stability and traction controls, electrochromic rearview mirror, rear view camera with dynamic graphics and HD resolution, rain and night sensors, progressive electric steering, torque vectoring and four standard airbags (six as an option) in all the versions, being the side bags with the differential of protecting the occupants’ head as well, and not just the thorax.
In the entertainment field, Fiat didn’t do anything bad and filled the Pulse with the best of the brand. It is possible to equip it with the multimedia center of 10 inches or 8.4 inches, both with great resolution and the new uConnect system, which is faster and more complete. Mirroring with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can be done wirelessly, and there’s also an induction cell phone charger — plus USB ports.
The Fiat Pulse also features native Wi-Fi in partnership with TIM, TomTom’s GPS navigator with real-time updates and the entire Fiat Connect Me package, which adds interaction with the cell phone to the car through its own app. With it, we have full control of the car, such as unlocking the doors, remote starting, monitoring and delimitation of the perimeter and automatic activation of the authorities in the event of an accident.
(Image: Disclosure/Fiat)
In addition, Fiat Connect Me has the aid of vehicle recovery, which helps make insurance cheaper and makes the debut of the Cart platform, which transforms the Fiat Click on a sort of mobile wallet, allowing us to make purchases through the multimedia center at establishments such as McDonalds when configuring a credit card. The SUV also comes with a Conect Car tag installed as standard and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant virtual assistants.
Prices and Versions
The Fiat Pulse arrives in the Brazilian market with a very competitive list of versions and prices. Aiming at a good sales volume, the Italian automaker brings five purchase options, starting from R$ 79.990 and they reach up to R$ 115.990, always with different standard and optional items, which can be seen here.
Check all prices and versions below:
- Drive 1.3 Flex Manual: R$ .990
- Drive 1.3 Flex Automatic: R$89.1024
- Audace Turbo 200 Automatic Flex: R$ 115.130
- Impetur Turbo 200 Automatic Flex: R$ 115.1024
Turbo Drive 990 Automatic Flex: R$ 100.200
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
- Drive 1.3 Flex Manual: R$ .990