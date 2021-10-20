Fiat Pulse | New compact SUV hits the market with competitive prices; check out

In the interior, Fiat bet on a modern cabin with technological refinements, starting with the inclusion of the new cluster % digital, which debuted at Fiat Toro, and the new multimedia center of 12 inches, also debutante in the pickup , but that the compact SUV is positioned in floating mode and with horizontal layout. The materials are of good quality, following the Argo standard, but don’t expect soft touch; leather, only on the armrests and seats.

The most powerful in the segment

The item of greatest expectation about the new Fiat Pulse is inside the hood. It is the brand new 1.0 turbo engine 990, which delivers 200 cv in ethanol and 107 cv in gasoline, with 44, 4 kgf/m of torque a 200 rpm. With these numbers, it surpasses Volkswagen’s 1.0 TSI and positions itself as the most powerful one-liter engine on the market. And this is justified in the performance, which, according to Fiat, is from a 0 to 98 km/h in 9.4 seconds, almost two seconds faster than the German rival.

(Image: Disclosure/Fiat)

In addition, Fiat claims that the consumption of the SUV is also very good. Automaker data shows that Pulse, in its 1.0 turbo variant, will average 12 km/l in the city and 14, 2 km/l on the road when filled with gasoline. Of course these numbers will be better checked in our tests here at Canaltech

, but this was undoubtedly a fear on the part of customers and fans of the brand, since the other compact SUV of the group, the Jeep Renegade, has very bad averages.

The new 1.0 turbo engine, as well as the 1.3 aspirated engine that equips the cheaper versions of the Pulse, will work with the new automatic transmission of the CVT type, which also debuts at Fiat — at least here in Brazil. This transmission can emulate up to 7 gears and has the “Sport” mode, which makes the car smarter and with a higher engine speed range, bringing sportiness. There is also the option of a five-speed manual gearbox, but only with the 1.3 engine.

Very technological and connected

As expected, Fiat invested in a lot of technology for the Pulse. The SUV brings a great package of entertainment and safety features also available in other cars of the brand, such as Fiat Toro itself. Depending on the version, the car can be equipped with items such as the frontal collision warning, automatic emergency braking and the exit and lane correction system.

(Image: Disclosure/Fiat)

Features such as TC+ are also present in the SUV, which improves the traction of the car in tough floor situations, stability and traction controls, electrochromic rearview mirror, rear view camera with dynamic graphics and HD resolution, rain and night sensors, progressive electric steering, torque vectoring and four standard airbags (six as an option) in all the versions, being the side bags with the differential of protecting the occupants’ head as well, and not just the thorax.

In the entertainment field, Fiat didn’t do anything bad and filled the Pulse with the best of the brand. It is possible to equip it with the multimedia center of 10 inches or 8.4 inches, both with great resolution and the new uConnect system, which is faster and more complete. Mirroring with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can be done wirelessly, and there’s also an induction cell phone charger — plus USB ports.

The Fiat Pulse also features native Wi-Fi in partnership with TIM, TomTom’s GPS navigator with real-time updates and the entire Fiat Connect Me package, which adds interaction with the cell phone to the car through its own app. With it, we have full control of the car, such as unlocking the doors, remote starting, monitoring and delimitation of the perimeter and automatic activation of the authorities in the event of an accident.