tesla-sold-nearly-70%-of-all-electric-cars-in-the-us-in-2021

Despite all the controversies surrounding its semi-autonomous driving system, Tesla has plenty of reasons to celebrate. According to data from Experian consultancy, Elon Musk’s assembler is responsible for the sale of 79% of all electric cars in the United States in 2020, with 212.165 units licensed until August, a market share of 2.7% and growth of 80% compared to the same period of 2021.

And to further portray this domain, another astonishing fact: only the Tesla Model SUV Y sold more than all other electric cars combined, with 105.445 units against .15 units of other vehicle brands such as Volkswagen, Chevrolet, Ford and Nissan. Tesla’s electric crossover, by the way, is the current market leader, closely followed by the Model 3, which achieved success 66.681 units .

In Brazil, Tesla does not sell cars directly, but through importers, who bring cars to interested parties for very high prices. The Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup, which hasn’t even hit the market in the United States yet, is already sold here for R$ 822 thousand. There is also the possibility of making a subscription for this and other vehicles of the brand, such as the service offered by the Osten Group. Today, the best-selling electric car in the country is the Porsche Taycan.