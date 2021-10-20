next-android-update-should-start-testing-later-this-year

Android 12 has been officially released for mobile phones Google this Tuesday (12) during the event that unveiled Pixel 6, the new top of the line of the firm. However, the Android Beta program won’t run out until next time next year, the company announced on Reddit, and an upcoming update for testers should arrive in December.

“If you do nothing and keep your Pixel device within the testing program, you will automatically receive the next Android updates scheduled for December”, points out Google. The observation took many users by surprise, as usually the trial program is closed as soon as the operating system is made official for the giant’s smartphone line.

The Android 12.1 can introduce a number of improvements, especially for folding devices (Image: Disclosure/Google)

However, Google was nothing specific with the that is to come in the testing phase, leaving many question marks in the process: these would be Android testing updates .1, or just experimental security packages?

So far, rumors related to Android 12.1 are pretty strong, but the news about this one system would be focused on usability improvements on collapsible devices — a category that Google doesn’t have any devices listed as compatible in Android Beta. If the ad is really related to the package, it is not known what would be new for smartphones with traditional screens, nor how the improvements for larger displays would be evaluated.

Google may have rethought its strategy

The extended period in Android Beta also suggests that Google may change its test update flow from this year. The company can follow in Apple’s footsteps and run constant tests, regardless of major updates.

It’s still too early to guess, as this is the first time Google has done something like. This year was also marked by a different Android debut, in which the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) landed alone on October 4th, only weeks later for it to appear in the Pixel lineup. Therefore, it may be that Google has rethought its strategies for the next OSes.

Mostly, it will be in December that the public will have the answers. Until then, what remains is to stay connected to the news circulating on the web, and of course the

will continue to report everything that happens.

Source: Android Police