new-device-monitors-glucose-levels-without-the-need-for-a-needle

Technology and medicine have been working side by side when it comes to measuring people’s glucose, something very important to prevent and manage certain diseases, such as diabetes. However, this measurement is usually done by a needle method. In a new study, researchers at Penn State University (USA) have developed a device capable of measuring in a much less invasive way.

They built the device first with laser-induced graphene, a material that consists of in layers of carbon. It appeared to be an ideal framework for the detection device, but the material was not absolutely sensitive to glucose, so the researchers needed to choose some other material that could complement and fill this need. They chose a nickel alloy, capable of detecting low concentrations of glucose in sweat, right on the surface of the skin.

Sweat exhibits extremely low concentrations of glucose compared to blood, but the researchers indicate a strong correlation between sweat and blood glucose levels. Although sweat glucose concentration is about 23 times lower, the team’s device is sensitive enough to accurately measure these levels and reflect the concentration at that observed in the blood.