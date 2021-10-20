Facebook may announce name change in coming days
The title is not wrong: apparently, Facebook intends to change its name to better reflect the objective of being a company with multiple technological solutions. According to The Verge website, the social networking giant must keep the nomenclature of its products intact, including the social network responsible for the company’s success, and change only the terminology referring to the parent company.
The supposed new name of the conglomerate must be Horizon Worlds or something similar, which is even the name of the virtual reality (VR) platform company, whose nomenclature was defined earlier this month. Thisrebranding
The subject is expected to be detailed during the company’s annual conference, scheduled for the day 10 of October. In July, Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told The Verge that he planned to turn Facebook into a “metaverse company” — something like a set of virtual spaces for people to explore, a huge virtual world — in the next five years.
If this materializes, it should be the second similar move occurred by a web market giant: Google created a publicly traded company called Alphabet to manage the conglomerate of subsidiaries. The search giant has an even broader role than Facebook, because it also develops operating systems, software and devices/gadgets.
Recently, Facebook announced its intention to hire about thousand new employees in Europe to help build the metaverse. In the middle of the year, a product creation team was deployed in July just to begin the work dedicated to building this dream of Zuckerberg, with the participation of Reality Labs, the subsidiary responsible for VR products.
So far, Facebook hasn’t commented on the matter or brought official details, so it’s all just speculation, which raises even more expectations for the ad.
Source: The Verge
