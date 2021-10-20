facebook-may-announce-name-change-in-coming-days

The title is not wrong: apparently, Facebook intends to change its name to better reflect the objective of being a company with multiple technological solutions. According to The Verge website, the social networking giant must keep the nomenclature of its products intact, including the social network responsible for the company’s success, and change only the terminology referring to the parent company.

The supposed new name of the conglomerate must be Horizon Worlds or something similar, which is even the name of the virtual reality (VR) platform company, whose nomenclature was defined earlier this month. This rebranding

The new brand can help to reinforce the idea of ​​metaverse defended by the company (Image: Disclosure/Facebook)

The subject is expected to be detailed during the company’s annual conference, scheduled for the day 10 of October. In July, Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told The Verge that he planned to turn Facebook into a “metaverse company” — something like a set of virtual spaces for people to explore, a huge virtual world — in the next five years.

