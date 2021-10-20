Samsung Galaxy A03 is certified and advertisement should focus on low price
In August, Samsung announced another bet of its line of smartphones for the entry-level segment with the cheap Galaxy A03s, and now there is more information about the next version of the device, which should only be called Galaxy A03 and offer simpler hardware for an even lower price.
A new certification record discovered by the Indian website 91mobiles
So far rumors suggest that the Galaxy A11 should offer a battery capacity of 5. mAh, which may be the same as the Galaxy A11s, but differing by using the Unisoc SC
A chipset instead of MediaTek Helio P91.
Certification records have also confirmed the device with 2GB of RAM memory, but other details about the smartphone are still unknown.
To be expected as an even simpler version of the already basic Galaxy A11s, the Galaxy A03 can inherit model features like its triple camera set with main sensor from 11 Factory MP, Android 11 — possibly in Go version —, 6.5-inch screen with HD resolution and, of course, low price.
Source: 35mobiles
