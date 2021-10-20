nvidia-gtc-presents-key-corporate-technological-innovations-of-2021

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The NVIDIA GTC opening lecture will be given by the founder and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will focus on how the company is handling the pace of technological advances around the world, as well as introducing the company’s innovations to help solve some of today’s biggest business challenges. Jensen Huang’s lecture will be broadcast live on November 9th at 5:00 am GMT and rebroadcast on the same day at 11h.

Afterwards, during the days of the event, participants will be able to choose their topics of interest and experience a whole program focused on them, with sessions with information from the healthcare area to emerging markets, taught by executives from several leading companies in these segments, demonstrating strategies for the use of innovations.

Among the main speakers at the event are:

Anima Anandkumar, Research Director of ML at NVIDIA and Professor at Caltech;

Alan Aspuru-Guzik, professor of chemistry and computer science at the University of Toronto;

Alan Bekker, head of conversational AI at Snap; Kay Firth-Butterfie ld, head of IA and ML of the World Economic Forum; Axel Gern, CTO of Daimler Trucks;

Fei-Fei Li, professor of computer science at Stanford University;

Keith Perry, CIO at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital;

Venkatesh Ramanathan, Director of Data Science at PayPal;

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and chief scientist of OpenAI;

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games;

Nir Zuk, founder and CTO of Palo Alto Networks.

In addition to the names mentioned above, leaders of hundreds from other organizations will also have their own sessions, including executives from companies such as Amazon, AstraZeneca, BMW, Domino’s, Electronic Arts, Facebook, Ford, Google, Mi crosoft, MIT, Red Hat, Samsung, Volvo and Walmart. In total, there will be more than 13 lectures during the four days of the event.

How to participate