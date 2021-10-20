NVIDIA GTC Presents Key Corporate Technological Innovations of 2021

Technology is part of the daily lives of companies, being used at various levels, from production to management systems, and its constant advancement brings new tools that can be applied in improvements in the most diverse sectors, facilitating processes.

Knowing the importance of technological advances and seeking to present them to the world that the company holds its free and virtual event NVIDIA GTC, which in 2021 will happen from 8 to from November. NVIDIA GTC features a series of keynotes and workshops that have been selected to inform and inspire developers, researchers, scientists, educators, and practitioners on topics such as building better datasets and making AI more inclusive.

The schedule

The NVIDIA GTC will consist of a series of lectures and workshops that have been selected to inform and inspire developers, researchers, scientists, educators and professionals, addressing possible trends in several areas, such as healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, retail and finance, from innovations in technologies such as deep learning, data science and robotics.

Some of the speakers at NVIDIA GTC (Image: Disclosure/NVIDIA GTC)

The NVIDIA GTC opening lecture will be given by the founder and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will focus on how the company is handling the pace of technological advances around the world, as well as introducing the company’s innovations to help solve some of today’s biggest business challenges. Jensen Huang’s lecture will be broadcast live on November 9th at 5:00 am GMT and rebroadcast on the same day at 11h.

Afterwards, during the days of the event, participants will be able to choose their topics of interest and experience a whole program focused on them, with sessions with information from the healthcare area to emerging markets, taught by executives from several leading companies in these segments, demonstrating strategies for the use of innovations.

Among the main speakers at the event are:

    • Anima Anandkumar, Research Director of ML at NVIDIA and Professor at Caltech;

    Alan Aspuru-Guzik, professor of chemistry and computer science at the University of Toronto;

      Alan Bekker, head of conversational AI at Snap;
    • Kay Firth-Butterfie ld, head of IA and ML of the World Economic Forum;

      • Axel Gern, CTO of Daimler Trucks;

    Fei-Fei Li, professor of computer science at Stanford University;

  • Keith Perry, CIO at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital;

    • Venkatesh Ramanathan, Director of Data Science at PayPal;

    Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and chief scientist of OpenAI;

    Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games;

    Nir Zuk, founder and CTO of Palo Alto Networks.

    In addition to the names mentioned above, leaders of hundreds from other organizations will also have their own sessions, including executives from companies such as Amazon, AstraZeneca, BMW, Domino’s, Electronic Arts, Facebook, Ford, Google, Mi crosoft, MIT, Red Hat, Samsung, Volvo and Walmart. In total, there will be more than 13 lectures during the four days of the event.

    How to participate

    GTC lecture selection interface (Image: Disclosure/NVIDIA)

      Are you interested in NVIDIA GTC? You can register until the first day of the event, November 8, completely free of charge from the NVIDIA website by clicking on this link. After registering, you will have access to the catalog of sessions, and will be able to choose which ones you want to participate.

