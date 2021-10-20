NVIDIA GTC Presents Key Corporate Technological Innovations of 2021
Technology is part of the daily lives of companies, being used at various levels, from production to management systems, and its constant advancement brings new tools that can be applied in improvements in the most diverse sectors, facilitating processes.
Knowing the importance of technological advances and seeking to present them to the world that the company holds its free and virtual event NVIDIA GTC, which in 2021 will happen from 8 to from November. NVIDIA GTC features a series of keynotes and workshops that have been selected to inform and inspire developers, researchers, scientists, educators, and practitioners on topics such as building better datasets and making AI more inclusive.
The schedule
The NVIDIA GTC will consist of a series of lectures and workshops that have been selected to inform and inspire developers, researchers, scientists, educators and professionals, addressing possible trends in several areas, such as healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, retail and finance, from innovations in technologies such as deep learning, data science and robotics.
