How to win robux on Roblox

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
5
how-to-win-robux-on-roblox

Roblox (PC | Android | iOS | XBox) is a virtual universe created by Roblox Corporation that allows the community to create interactive experiences and also let other users know and interact with each other.

  • How to add friends on Roblox

    • How to delete your Roblox username

  • How to change your Roblox username

    • The game, like many others, has an internal currency to make transactions in the games, the Robux. You can buy the coin and use it to get cosmetics and special abilities, but there are also ways to earn it. Check out our tips!

    How to win Robux in Roblox

    Roblox makes it possible to earn virtual currency in two ways: with the subscription that gives a “Roblox salary ” monthly and through cosmetic creations made by users. Returning profit for creations requires the player to subscribe to one of the plans.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

      Signature

      Step 1:

      To obtain a subscription, you need to access your account through the official website.

      Roblox account login page (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

      Step 2:

      Click on Robux, at the top of the site.

      Go to “Robux” to buy a signature (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

      Step 3:

      choose one of the subscription options , or click “Want more Robux?” to see others.

      Choose your option to purchase a subscription and earn monthly Robux (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

      Sale of creations

      Creating items is a task that requires some specific skills, but if you know and want to share your art with the community, you can, and will be rewarded with every sale with Robux. To sell your creations, follow the step by step below.

      Step 1: click on your username to access your profile.

      Click on its icon to access its profile (Image: Rodrigo Folter /Print Screen)

      Step 2:

      Click on “Creations” to access the ones you’ve made.

      Click on creations for manage yours (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

      Step 3:

      In this area, you can manage your creations, put on sale and earn a share of the profit.

        Step 4: if you put something up for sale, they will appear in the “Avatar Store” in the “Community Creations” option.

        Store of community-created items in Roblox (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

        Through subscription and sale of created items it is possible to earn robux within the game. It is noteworthy that there is no way to earn robux for free. It is possible to find several ads on the internet, but they are scams. Always look for official means.

        Source: Help Roblox

        Did you like this article?

        Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

        Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
        5
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Everything you need to know about video card

Everything you need to know about video card

October 2, 2021
Photo of How to view the podcast transcript on Spotify

How to view the podcast transcript on Spotify

September 15, 2021
Photo of Star Trek: Lower Decks | Discover the new Paramount+ animation

Star Trek: Lower Decks | Discover the new Paramount+ animation

September 14, 2021
Photo of Love, Sublime Love | Steven Spielberg Musical Wins Official Trailer

Love, Sublime Love | Steven Spielberg Musical Wins Official Trailer

September 17, 2021
Back to top button