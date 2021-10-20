how-to-win-robux-on-roblox

Roblox (PC | Android | iOS | XBox) is a virtual universe created by Roblox Corporation that allows the community to create interactive experiences and also let other users know and interact with each other.

The game, like many others, has an internal currency to make transactions in the games, the Robux. You can buy the coin and use it to get cosmetics and special abilities, but there are also ways to earn it. Check out our tips!

Roblox makes it possible to earn virtual currency in two ways: with the subscription that gives a “Roblox salary ” monthly and through cosmetic creations made by users. Returning profit for creations requires the player to subscribe to one of the plans.

