Moto G9 Power vs Moto G20. Which one to buy?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
4
moto-g9-power-vs-moto-g20.-which-one-to-buy?

Which Motorola?

Moto G9 Power vs Moto G20. Which one to buy?

Photo: Reproduction/Motorola

Design and construction: The Moto G9 Power has a more up-to-date design than the Moto G20 with a circular notch in the corner of the display and a three-lens camera module and LED flash

Photo: Victor Carvalho_Canaltech

See the technical sheet

Cameras: The Moto G9 Power doesn’t offer an ultra wide lens, but it bets on a sensor with more resolution to guarantee excellent photos

Photo: Victor Carvalho_Canaltech

Processor and memory: The Moto G9 Power is in front of the Moto G20 like Qualcomm’s popular chipset and offers 20 GB for music, videos and apps

Photo: Motorola Reproduction

Battery: The Moto G9 Power has 6.000 mAh with fast charging 000W, allowing the model to stay connected to the socket for less time

Photo: Motorola reproduction

What’s it worth: The Moto G9 Power model manages to deliver more results to consumers, despite being a little older .

Photograph: Victor Carvalho_Canaltech

See the complete comparison

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
4
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Chinese automaker Great Wall already has a date to start producing cars in Brazil

Chinese automaker Great Wall already has a date to start producing cars in Brazil

September 15, 2021
Photo of Doctor Discovers iPhone 13 Pro Macro Helps Treat His Patients

Doctor Discovers iPhone 13 Pro Macro Helps Treat His Patients

September 30, 2021
Photo of One UI 4.0 beta 2 arrives with a look inspired by Material You

One UI 4.0 beta 2 arrives with a look inspired by Material You

October 5, 2021
Photo of Fiat must shut down the Betim/MG plant for up to four months; see the reason

Fiat must shut down the Betim/MG plant for up to four months; see the reason

September 29, 2021
Back to top button