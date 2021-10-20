Moto G9 Power vs Moto G20. Which one to buy?
Which Motorola?
Photo: Victor Carvalho_Canaltech
See the technical sheet
Cameras: The Moto G9 Power doesn’t offer an ultra wide lens, but it bets on a sensor with more resolution to guarantee excellent photos
Photo: Victor Carvalho_Canaltech
Processor and memory: The Moto G9 Power is in front of the Moto G20 like Qualcomm’s popular chipset and offers 20 GB for music, videos and apps
Photo: Motorola Reproduction
Battery: The Moto G9 Power has 6.000 mAh with fast charging 000W, allowing the model to stay connected to the socket for less time
Photo: Motorola reproduction
What’s it worth: The Moto G9 Power model manages to deliver more results to consumers, despite being a little older .
Photograph: Victor Carvalho_Canaltech
See the complete comparison