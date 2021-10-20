what-is-palliative-care?

In medicine, it is very common to hear the term palliative care and, normally, it is seen as something very negative. This is because, at this moment, the patient’s condition is critical and life is at risk because of a specific disease, such as an advanced and incurable cancer.

However, there is much to be done to ensure comfort to a person who receives this care. This is because the main concept — which guides palliative care — is to promote the quality of life of patients and their families through the prevention and relief of suffering. At this point, the most important thing is not the length of life, but the quality.

Palliative care should ensure quality of life for patients with incurable disease (Image: Reproduction/Seventyfourimages/Envato Elements)

“Palliative care consists of care provided by a multidisciplinary team, which aims to improve the quality of the life of the patient and their families, facing a disease that threatens life, through the prevention and relief of suffering, through early identification, impeccable assessment and treatment of pain and other physical, social, psychological and spiritual symptoms”, defines the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Considering the devastating load of physical, emotional and psychological symptoms that increase in patients with terminal illness, it is necessary to adopt early dynamic and active therapeutic approaches, respecting the limits of the patient in face of their incurable situation”, explains the National Institute of Cancer (Inca).

Even multidisciplinary teams are called to care for patients. In other words, doctors, nurses, social workers, physiotherapists, psychologists, nutritionists can be allies, while seeking improvements for the patient’s life.

How does palliative care work in cases of cancer?

In some circumstances, cases of cancer may require palliative care (Image: Reproduction/Wavebreakmedia/Envato Elements) Among the possible examples of the application of palliative care, Inca explains how they should be, for example, for a patient with cervical cancer, in an incurable way. In this context, the institute recommends the following levels of action:

Health professionals should provide relief for the patient’s pain and other stressful symptoms, such as asthenia, anorexia, dyspnea and other oncological emergencies;

Discussions about life and death as natural processes should be promoted, including integrating psychological, social and spiritual aspects — if desired;

Do not rush or postpone death;

It is essential to offer a network of support to help the family to deal with the patient’s illness, in their own environment;

The patient should be provided with ways to live as actively as possible until their death ;

Seek to understand the clinical and psychosocial needs of patients and their families, including forms of counseling and grief support.

Palliative care takes place in the hospital or in c wing?

According to the Brazilian Association of Lymphoma and Leukemia (Abrale), palliative care can be provided both in hospital environments and patients’ homes, depending on the needs of each case.

“It is very important that the patient’s symptoms are routinely evaluated, going beyond allowing him to have the least possible impact on his daily life, but also to prepare the family for the monitoring of this new routine”, explains Abrale.

It is worth noting that, initially, palliative care was designed only for cancer treatment. However, they can be applied to other diseases that threaten life because they are progressive or incurable, such as neurogenerative ones, for example.

Source: Inca and Abrale