c6-launches-yellow,-free-digital-account-for-children-and-teenagers

), C6 Bank launched C6 Yellow, its new modality free account aimed at children and teenagers. Equipped with basic tools to take the first steps in financial life, small account holders can receive or send Pix, make purchases directly with their debit card and put teachings on personal expenses into practice.

The contracting of the C6 Yellow account is done through the bank’s app in the accounts of parents or guardians, and is applicable for small customers up to 17 years and a half.

Just like conventional accounts, the potential customer is evaluated by the bank and, if approved, the child or adolescent can download the Yellow app on your cell phone to register and choose the debit card color (yellow, blue, green, pink, pink or orange).

In this mode, parental control is one of the strong points. The person responsible for the account directly monitors the expenses made by the children: all purchases made are communicated via SMS and, at the bank, the service must be made under the adult’s account, who can also check transactions and bank statements without difficulty.

Financial education in practice

“It’s a opportunity to learn how to use Pix and card, consume in a controlled manner, understand the importance of saving and investing money, already preparing for when you start to receive your first salaries”, comments the head of financial education at C6 Bank, Liao Yu Chieh. To complement the practical experience, the Yellow app is packed with content about financial education.

One of the exclusive functions of the modality is the “allowance”, a type of free transfer between the responsible and the account of the children. The amount can be saved to be transferred every month and soon it will be possible to send it automatically. In times of such agility of Pix, however, this function may not be so useful for everyday life.

According to the announcement, the C6 Yellow account is now available for customers of the bank from today. If it hasn’t yet appeared on your phone, it’s worth checking the Play Store and App Store to see if the latest version of the app is installed on your phone. The app for the C6 Yellow account can also be downloaded on Android and iOS.