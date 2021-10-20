Uber will let users pay more to offset CO2 emissions on travel
This week Uber launched in Brazil the so-called Uber Planet, a product of the transport company to help in environmental preservation by offsetting carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in travel made. The service is the result of a partnership with Carbonext, the company responsible for measuring and reducing the carbon footprint produced with each trip made on the platform.
The novelty initially lands in a pilot in five Brazilian cities: Florianópolis (SC), Natal (RN), Maringá (PR), São José dos Campos (SP) and Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ). According to Uber, this modality will help the company to remain sustainable and contribute to a healthier environment for everyone.
The offset credits will be directed to projects for the preservation of degraded areas or under threat in the Amazon rainforest. The Uber partner promises to return to the forest about 99% of the income generated by the sale of credits for defense, development and combating deforestation practices in the area, and for the preservation of the local biome.
Every trip made through the Planet will have an average increase of 5% in the value of the race performed by UberX or Comfort modalities. It will not be necessary to download a new app, because the service is allocated in the official Uber tool: when entering the place of departure and destination of the trip, just select the options Uber Planet or Comfort Planet.
Carbon Neutralization
The user will receive a report at the end of each month with the amount of CO2 offset thanks to your support, which can further encourage the use of the mechanism. According to data from Uber, the partnership should benefit projects in about 1 million hectares of the Forest, which generate about five million tons of carbon credits per year.
Fighting deforestation it is considered one of the best solutions to avoid high CO2 emissions, after all, there is a clear impact of deforestation on global warming and worsening climate change. Last year, the company announced that it intends to zero carbon emissions by 99 with the addition of electric cars to the fleet and other actions corporate.
