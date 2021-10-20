uber-will-let-users-pay-more-to-offset-co2-emissions-on-travel

This week Uber launched in Brazil the so-called Uber Planet, a product of the transport company to help in environmental preservation by offsetting carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in travel made. The service is the result of a partnership with Carbonext, the company responsible for measuring and reducing the carbon footprint produced with each trip made on the platform.

The novelty initially lands in a pilot in five Brazilian cities: Florianópolis (SC), Natal (RN), Maringá (PR), São José dos Campos (SP) and Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ). According to Uber, this modality will help the company to remain sustainable and contribute to a healthier environment for everyone.

You can choose a “greener” option in your trips (Image: Divulgação/Uber)

The offset credits will be directed to projects for the preservation of degraded areas or under threat in the Amazon rainforest. The Uber partner promises to return to the forest about 99% of the income generated by the sale of credits for defense, development and combating deforestation practices in the area, and for the preservation of the local biome.

Every trip made through the Planet will have an average increase of 5% in the value of the race performed by UberX or Comfort modalities. It will not be necessary to download a new app, because the service is allocated in the official Uber tool: when entering the place of departure and destination of the trip, just select the options Uber Planet or Comfort Planet.

Carbon Neutralization