Portable chargers, also known as “Powerbank”, are a portable accessory that has become increasingly popular, right? After all, they offer a “reserve battery” that you can carry around in your backpack to recharge your cell phone, tablet or even notebook battery. So, if you notice that your cell phone frequently discharges, Powerbank can be a solution.

So today we’re going to talk about some of the main advantages of using a Powerbank and when it’s worth it. Check out the next few lines!

Is it worth buying a Powerbank?

Well, it depends. Imagine the following scenario: You’ve just bought a brand-new cell phone with 4,000 mAh (battery life capacity) and you don’t use it much during the day. Just sometimes to check social media and make calls. In this case, the 4,000 mAh battery can last up to 10 hours. So maybe it doesn’t make sense to buy a Powerbank.

Now, those who use the cell phone a lot, whether to work, study or enjoy mobile games, these 4,000 mAh could last less than 6 hours. In other words, buying a portable charger is very much related to your needs.

For example, those who work with travel and commuting apps like Uber and 99, it might be interesting to use a Powerbank as an alternative to charging directly from the car. Also, if you spend a lot of time on the street and need to reach the end of the day on battery power, you’ll always have a “plug” in your backpack to charge your cell phone.

How to choose a Powerbank

Nowadays, there are several different models of portable chargers. But, the main differences between them are: the inputs and battery capacity.

Most models come with more than one USB port. But, there are also smaller models with microUSB, USB-C and Lightning inputs. So that’s one of the most important details. See what inputs you will need.

Already in battery capacity, there are models with up to 30,000 mAh. Which is a lot of battery, right? This can charge up to more than two cell phones. But, these end up being more expensive.

Powerbank Backpack

Ah! And look how cool: can you imagine having a backpack that is also a Powerbank? This backpack model is called Hanergy Solartank, it is a backpack that has a built-in portable charger and works with solar energy. Check out the video below!

Amazing, right? It is also quite resistant and can be great for those who go on long trails. So you can keep your devices safe and charged for longer.

