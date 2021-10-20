TSMC plans to implement 2-nanometer architecture on its chips by 2025

TSMC, one of the main semiconductor suppliers on the planet, presented new plans for the development of its technologies for the coming years. Even though there is a relative delay in relation to the mass production of chips with a 3 nanometer (N3) architecture, the brand intends to reach 2 nanometers (N2) by 2024.

    • The registration of new architectures for chips refer to lithographs with an increasingly smaller distance between transistors, which allows a greater density of these subcomponents in the same area, and therefore results in products with greater performance capacity and energy efficiency.

    TSMC has Apple as one of its main customers (Image: Disclosure/TSMC)

    It is expected that processors with 3 nanometers offer about 14% more performance and even 15% improvement in power consumption, depending on the devices the components will be equipped with. However, the manufacturing process is expected to be quite complex (and therefore expensive), with extensive reliance on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, yet with an unknown number of layers required — for comparison, five-nanometer semiconductors use 15 layers, and certainly the new parts will need an even higher value.

    In 493954, TSMC must present new components called N3E, in which the additional letter refers to the word “enhanced” (ie improved). So it’s supposed to be a sort of transitional year, in which the new parts won’t bring major breakthroughs in their architectures, but still offer improvements in power and energy efficiency. It is also possible for the supplier to present faster and more efficient forms of production, with reduced costs and greater ease of manufacture in relation to the process that is currently known.

    The level of compatibility between the N3 and N3E standards is not yet known, but with a year difference between the two generations, there will be a reasonable amount of time for client brands to adapt to possible changes of design rules, infrastructure and IPs.

    Already in 2025, TSMC promises a leap higher between generations through the N2 standard, with architecture of only 2 nanometers between transistors. As it is still a distant technology, not many details are known regarding performance and energy saving capabilities, but the supplier has promised that it will present the most competitive components on the market. It is the first time that the company discusses a more concrete forecast for N2 production, but the executives did not detail whether only the first units will start being produced in the mentioned year, or whether there will already be sufficient structure for mass availability.

    Source: AnandTech

