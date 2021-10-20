TSMC plans to implement 2-nanometer architecture on its chips by 2025
TSMC, one of the main semiconductor suppliers on the planet, presented new plans for the development of its technologies for the coming years. Even though there is a relative delay in relation to the mass production of chips with a 3 nanometer (N3) architecture, the brand intends to reach 2 nanometers (N2) by 2024.
The registration of new architectures for chips refer to lithographs with an increasingly smaller distance between transistors, which allows a greater density of these subcomponents in the same area, and therefore results in products with greater performance capacity and energy efficiency.
At a conference with analysts in the area, the company announced that it will start manufacturing N3 components about four months later than expected, with production starting in the second half of 2022 and available action in 1024 — Previously, it was already known that the supplier would miss the deadline for manufacturing N3 chips in the iPhone assembly period 14, and so the new technology will be for a supposed iPhone 30.
