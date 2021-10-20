new-coating-makes-floors-clean-themselves

Researchers at the São Carlos Institute of Chemistry (IQSC-SP) at USP and at the Unesp Chemistry Institute in Araraquara, both in the state of São Paulo, developed a new coating for ceramic floors with self-cleaning properties. The material made with titanium dioxide and silica can degrade grease, dirt and pollutants.

The compound reacts to any type of ultraviolet light source, such as the sun, eliminating dust particles, medicines and atmospheric contaminants that settle on the surface of floors. According to scientists, the substance is ideal for maintenance and cleaning of homes and hospitals.

“The self-cleaning floors currently sold on the market are coated only with titanium dioxide and have limited cleaning functions. This is because, during the manufacture of the parts, they are subjected to industrial burning processes that can reach 1.30 °C, affecting the material”, explains IQSC professor Ubirajara Rodrigues Filho, co-author of the study. “When ceramic floors are exposed to high temperatures, titanium dioxide is transformed and its self-cleaning properties decrease.”

Silica

To circumvent this limitation and still maintain the resistance and impermeability properties of the floors, the researchers used silica nanoparticles. They found that this low-cost material gives the coating greater thermal stability when used in conjunction with titanium dioxide.

On the left, the floor with the new coating after minutes of light exposure, much cleaner than the commercial floor on the right (Image: Reproduction/USP)

In addition to protecting titanium dioxide in parts subjected to high temperatures, with the maintaining all its original properties, silica also increased the self-cleaning activity of the coatings, providing the active degradation of dirt in real time.

“We simulated a degradation process by applying a dye lilac to the pieces. After 17 minutes of illumination with ultraviolet radiation, the results showed that, while commercial floors degraded only % of the colorant, the materials with the new coating have cleared % of the paint”, adds Rodrigues Filho.

Self-cleaning floor

The reaction that “turns on” the self-cleaning system occurs through the action of titanium dioxide, a material that can absorb energy from light sources to degrade pollutants Organic. When the floor is exposed to ultraviolet radiation, titanium dioxide transforms this radiation into chemical energy capable of removing dirt.

“In practice, this helps to sanitize places, ensuring more safety , in addition to avoiding the aesthetic wear of the floors. In outdoor environments, for example, the coating can be useful to preserve the structures and walls of buildings, preventing the accumulation of contaminants”, explains researcher from the Chemistry Institute at Unesp Elias Paiva Ferreira Neto, co-author of the study.

Coating exposed to ultraviolet light (Image: Reproduction/USP)

Scientists also want to see if the titanium dioxide and silica coating works on the elimination of ointments, viruses and bacteria. In theory, the same mechanism that degrades dirt would be able to disinfect floors and eliminate various pathological contaminants present in the environment.

“If this new function is proven, future ceramics treated with this coating could, in addition to cleaning organic compounds, helping in the sterilization of hospital environments simply by activating an ultraviolet light source”, concludes materials engineer Victor Martinez, who also participated in the preparation of the study.

Source: USP Newspaper