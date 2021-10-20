Uranus and Neptune's magnetic field would be generated by strange hot conducting ice
Scientists have speculated for some time that the magnetic fields of Uranus and Neptune are generated by movement in fluid layers deep in their atmospheres, but a new one study suggests another hypothesis: hot ice, also known as superionic water, or XVIII ice.
(Image: Reproduction/Vitali Prakapenka/Carnegie Science)
The ice superionic is a state of matter obtained with water at extremely high temperatures and pressure. When this happens, the water molecules separate and the oxygen ions crystallize into a uniform and spaced network, through which the hydrogen ions float freely. Hydrogen atoms are charged, so this is like transferring an electrical charge through the entire structure of the network, which results in an electrically conductive ice.
Researchers study this form of ice for decades, looking for ways to achieve this state of water, often using high-powered instruments such as particle accelerators. A team led by Dr. Vitali Prakpenka of the University of Chicago used X-ray synchrotron light from the Argonne National Laboratory to study the process of ice formation XVIII.
After thousands of runs on the system over more than ten years, they discovered conditions that could result in two different types of superionic ice. Specifically, they used spectroscopic tools to map changes in the structure and properties of ice under conditions up to 1.5 million times normal atmospheric pressure and 6. °C.
With this, they identified the emergence of two forms of superionic ice, one of which could be found inside the giant planets Uranus and Neptune , according to the researchers. “The conductivity of superionic ice would be able to perform this type of field generation and one of the two structures we’ve revealed could exist under the conditions found,” the scientists said, referring to the solar system’s ice giants. is proven, but it could overturn simulations that show how the surface layers of planets’ atmospheres create magnetic fields.
The findings have been published in Nature Physics.
Source: Carnegie Science
