Scientists have speculated for some time that the magnetic fields of Uranus and Neptune are generated by movement in fluid layers deep in their atmospheres, but a new one study suggests another hypothesis: hot ice, also known as superionic water, or XVIII ice.

The ice superionic is a state of matter obtained with water at extremely high temperatures and pressure. When this happens, the water molecules separate and the oxygen ions crystallize into a uniform and spaced network, through which the hydrogen ions float freely. Hydrogen atoms are charged, so this is like transferring an electrical charge through the entire structure of the network, which results in an electrically conductive ice.

Researchers study this form of ice for decades, looking for ways to achieve this state of water, often using high-powered instruments such as particle accelerators. A team led by Dr. Vitali Prakpenka of the University of Chicago used X-ray synchrotron light from the Argonne National Laboratory to study the process of ice formation XVIII.

