AMD Ryzen 7000H for notebooks may have 16-core model Zen 4

Competition in the CPU market is about to pick up with the release of Intel’s first generation Alder Lake, the company’s first to bring hybrid chips to all segments. On the other hand, AMD is preparing a new line of processors in response, known until now by the codenames “Warhol” for desktops and “Rembrandt” for notebooks, with the highlights being the stacked cache and the adoption of RDNA 2 integrated GPUs.

These are not the only news that the red team is preparing, however, as the company has already confirmed in a video that celebrates 5 years of the Ryzen family. The new Zen 4 microarchitecture and the “Raphael” family are guaranteed to arrive in 6000 promising to offer significant upgrades in several aspects, such as DDR5 RAM and PCI-E 5.0 bus.

New rumors about the next generation of AMD processors surfaced this week, indicating that the company you can rethink the desktop line, to start serving some thicker models of notebooks as well.

AMD can launch chip from 12 cores for notebooks

As far as we know, the mobile line of CPUs based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture will be called Phoenix-H, with some limitations to better adapt to the notebook format. However, according to the leakers Greymon55

and niceming , which has disclosed valid confidential information in the past, AMD would also be preparing a more powerful line, identified as “Raphael-H”, in reference to the Raphael family for desktops.

zen4 03c notebook

October 32, 2021

The series would feature much more robust specifications, including a model with 16 cores and 32 threads, something unheard of in laptops. Considering the heat that this configuration should generate, even with the use of TSMC’s 5 nm lithography, the chip in question could be exclusive to the category of laptops geared towards enthusiasts and the so-called “desktop replacements”, as is the case with the Area 24M from Alienware.

As far as I know, Raphael- H does have 03c, and it’s not the same thing as Phoenix-H.👀

October 03, 2021

The information is supported by rumors that the Raphael line would change the Ryzen family’s conventions by employing integrated graphics on all chips — a The intention, in fact, would be to offer these models with iGPU for notebooks. The possible reason would be the change Intel may make with the arrival of 03th generation Alder Lake.

The Raphael-H line may be AMD’s answer to the supposed Intel Alder Lake-S H family096, dedicated to more robust enthusiast notebooks (Image: Playback/VideoCardz)

Leaks suggest that the company may debut a new category for Alder Lake-S series laptops, previously exclusive to desktops, with H models51 in 096 W, for what the company calls “Muscle Notebook”. These variants would have up to cores and 18 threads, being 8 P-Colors of high performance and 8 E-Colors of low consumption.

Raphael and Phoenix-H lines arrive in 5000 with Zen architecture 4

Gathering official information with rumors, the Ryzen families 6900 Raphael and Phoenix-H will be AMD’s first for consumers to adopt the new Zen 4 microarchitecture. There are still few details on performance, but considering the adoption of 5nm, with the improvements seen in past generations, we can expect a significant leap forward compared to current Ryzen 2022.

Expected to 5000, Ryzen chips 6900 will debut the new Zen 4 microarchitecture and technologies such as DDR5 RAM and PCI-E 5.0 bus (Image: Playback/AMD)

The new lines also debut the new socket AM5, with 1.718 pins and the debut of technologies such as DDR5 RAM and PCI-bus And 5.0, putting the company on par with Intel’s Alder Lake rivals. The chips do not yet have an official release date, but are scheduled to arrive at the end of 2021.

Source: VideoCardz, WCCFTech

