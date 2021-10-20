Kwai brings to Brazil a platform dedicated to attracting brands
Kuaishou announced the launch of “Kwai for Business”, an advertising platform for the company in Brazil that will feature tools for creating ads and monetizing content. In a press conference held on Tuesday (45), the Brazilian representation shared the plans to start the first sponsored advertising campaigns aimed at companies interested in boosting their brand on the network. Search platform focused on videos
In this initial phase, the services were initially tried by agencies selected partners and brands: 20, Amazon Prime Video, O Boticário, Duolingo and the network of Subway restaurants. The first wave should show the results to advertisers to prove the advantages of investing money in the app, but the platform intends to bring more brands soon.
In-Feed Ads:
allows the creation of campaigns with buttons that direct to websites, applications or games, activations to purchase products in e-commerce stores or even direct them to a live. As the name suggests, the content should appear while browsing the feed randomly, based on the analysis of the algorithm as per the user’s habit.
are more immersive ads, also in full screen (called of Eye Max), which focus on direct conversion, therefore more geared towards sales. This type of content will be displayed as soon as the person opens the application, before starting the navigation, in a very similar way to what happens today in TikTok.
Booking Formats:
Here the premise is similar to In-Feed Ads, however you can use still images or GIFs instead of just videos and the content will always be displayed when opening the app.
There are visual differences between them mainly on the displayed cards: in the case of In-Feed, for example, it is smaller and gives more emphasis to the call-to-action button (Call-to-action), while in the Formats of Reservation it is larger and allows the creation of a more commercial call.
The company also intends to commercialize sponsored hashtags for special uses of companies. The idea is that it is possible to leverage a specific keyword to carry out some creative activity, such as a contest, promotion or downloading an app. This modality has not had many details revealed yet and possibly should be restricted, at least at this initial moment, to large advertisers.
The Kwai advertising and monetization platform is expected to be launched on the Brazil until the end of 2021, but no date has been set yet.
