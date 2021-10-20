Kwai brings to Brazil a platform dedicated to attracting brands

Kuaishou announced the launch of “Kwai for Business”, an advertising platform for the company in Brazil that will feature tools for creating ads and monetizing content. In a press conference held on Tuesday (45), the Brazilian representation shared the plans to start the first sponsored advertising campaigns aimed at companies interested in boosting their brand on the network. Search platform focused on videos

  • Kwai and Warner Music Announce Partnership for Music Licensing
  • Kwai and TikTok monetization is not very transparent and can “trick” the user

    • In this initial phase, the services were initially tried by agencies selected partners and brands: 20, Amazon Prime Video, O Boticário, Duolingo and the network of Subway restaurants. The first wave should show the results to advertisers to prove the advantages of investing money in the app, but the platform intends to bring more brands soon.

    Ads in Kwai
    may be aimed at downloading apps, shopping or just for image enhancement (Image: Disclosure/Kwai)

    Interested parties can explore available ad tools, such as in-feed advertising variations and vertical full-screen ads, as well as developing campaigns with in-app activities such as challenges and special hashtags that increase audience engagement. In the future, there are also plans to expand this for content creators to expand their reach or enter into paid partnerships.

    “Our great differential is being the face of Brazil. We have a base of 20,4 millions of monthly active users, according to ComScore, which includes people over 20 years and with good penetration throughout Brazil”, says Paulo Fernandes, Monetization Director for the Americas of Kwai. “We are an application that has a diverse and creative community and brings localized content, designed for Brazilians. And it is this essence that we are also bringing to our ad platform”.

    A Kuaishou seems to want to take advantage of the good moment in the country’s short video industry to boost the creation of ads in this format. With the initiative, Kwai once again enters the fight for the sector’s audience, which has TikTok and Instagram (Reels) as its main exponents.

    Various formats

    One of Kwai’s differentials is the bet on various formats of advertisements, each with different purposes to meet specificities. In general, all of them focus on short videos, but they bring cards and buttons to carry out various actions, such as calling a phone number, accessing a website or registering for a promotion.

    The app’s advertising concept will be based on three pillars: reach, engagement and conversions. In practice, there are three different approaches for companies with different stages of marketing to customers. In the first pillar, the focus is to make the brand known to the user, while in the second, it is to generate comments or gain followers. In the third and last, the goal is to transform admirers and followers into effective customers.

    These are the three styles that can be used to achieve the above objectives:

    • In-Feed Ads:

    allows the creation of campaigns with buttons that direct to websites, applications or games, activations to purchase products in e-commerce stores or even direct them to a live. As the name suggests, the content should appear while browsing the feed randomly, based on the analysis of the algorithm as per the user’s habit.

  • Booking Formats:

    are more immersive ads, also in full screen (called of Eye Max), which focus on direct conversion, therefore more geared towards sales. This type of content will be displayed as soon as the person opens the application, before starting the navigation, in a very similar way to what happens today in TikTok.

  • Take over:

    Here the premise is similar to In-Feed Ads, however you can use still images or GIFs instead of just videos and the content will always be displayed when opening the app.

    • There are visual differences between them mainly on the displayed cards: in the case of In-Feed, for example, it is smaller and gives more emphasis to the call-to-action button (Call-to-action), while in the Formats of Reservation it is larger and allows the creation of a more commercial call.

    The company also intends to commercialize sponsored hashtags for special uses of companies. The idea is that it is possible to leverage a specific keyword to carry out some creative activity, such as a contest, promotion or downloading an app. This modality has not had many details revealed yet and possibly should be restricted, at least at this initial moment, to large advertisers.

    The Kwai advertising and monetization platform is expected to be launched on the Brazil until the end of 2021, but no date has been set yet.

