second-generation-pixel-stand-offers-wireless-charging-up-to-23-watts

Google performed on Tuesday (19) an event in which they presented their new smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which bring a series of new features compared to their predecessors. Among the new features are large-capacity batteries and support for charging by wire 440 Watts and wireless charging up to 19 Watts, with the second generation Pixel Stand charger.

In this second generation wireless charger, the Stand can charge Pixel smartphones that are compatible up to