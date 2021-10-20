Second Generation Pixel Stand Offers Wireless Charging Up To 23 Watts
Google performed on Tuesday (19) an event in which they presented their new smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which bring a series of new features compared to their predecessors. Among the new features are large-capacity batteries and support for charging by wire 440 Watts and wireless charging up to 19 Watts, with the second generation Pixel Stand charger.
In this second generation wireless charger, the Stand can charge Pixel smartphones that are compatible up to
To keep the charger at lower temperatures while charging at higher speeds, the new Pixel Stand has an “almost silent built-in fan”. The device is capable of charging the company’s two new cell phones, but while the Pixel 6 only supports 19 W , Pixel 6 Pro supports 21 W.
As well as Pixel Stand by first generation, the new model was also designed to leave the cell phone supported, practically standing. This can make it easier to check basic phone information via the always-on screen.
Price and availability
Unfortunately, Google has not yet revealed a date for the arrival of the new charger in stores, but has been informed that it will be offered by 30 dollars, about R$ 79 in direct conversion and without adding national taxes. Like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro themselves, the launch of Pixel Stand 2 is not planned in Brazil.
Source: The Verge
