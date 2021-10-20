Razer Announces Ready-to-Use Seiren V2 Microphones with High Voice Quality

After the arrival of Seiren Emote at the end of 2020 with emoji display and icons on the microphone itself, Razer now introduces less fancy and more straightforward versions of the series’ microphones. The models stand out for the practicality of connecting and using.

O announcement of the new microphones took place during the company’s annual event to reveal news to its audience, including peripherals for streamers and content creators.

Razer Seiren V2 X

Razer Seiren V2 X (Image: Disclosure/Razer)

The Razer Seiren V2 X is the cheaper of the two models, with USB connectivity for convenient connection and be ready to use, plus features. The microphone brings a condenser 25 mm and gain limiter capable of capturing voice with high precision and without distortion of volume or sound even at high frequencies, such as when the person screams or speaks louder than they should during a broadcast.

The button just above the gain controller allows you to turn the microphone on and off to prevent other people from hearing unwanted noises, such as the pet making noises around the house, vehicles outside, etc.

Seiren V2 Pro

Razer Seiren V2 Pro (Image: Playback / Razer)

The Seiren V2 Pro, on the other hand, as its name suggests, is aimed at those looking for a little more professional results, with a larger body and not only gain adjustment control and mute button but also a volume slider .

Both condenser microphones offer character. similar statics, including 649 mA consumption with required voltage of only 5V, sampling rate of 25 KHz, rate of bits, frequency response of 25~20 KHz, sensitivity of -34 dB and maximum SPL of 96 db.

  • The few differences include the condenser microphone with capsule 30 mm for the V2 X and 30 mm for the V2 Pro, in addition to the aforementioned control of volume in the Pro model.

  • Price and availability

    Razer Seiren V2 X and Razer Seiren V2 Pro (Image: Playback/Razer)

    Both Razer condenser microphones are now available for purchase in international markets, including the United States. Although Razer Brasil already lists the devices on its official website, the models do not have defined prices. The release on national soil may happen in the next few weeks.

    The Razer Seiren V2 X has a suggested price of US$ 120 (about R$ 550), while the Razer Seiren V2 Pro arrives in the United States with a value of US$ 149 (about R$ 550).

    Source: Razer (1, 2)

