Razer Announces Ready-to-Use Seiren V2 Microphones with High Voice Quality
After the arrival of Seiren Emote at the end of 2020 with emoji display and icons on the microphone itself, Razer now introduces less fancy and more straightforward versions of the series’ microphones. The models stand out for the practicality of connecting and using.
- Razer announces Kiyo X and Ripsaw X in Brazil without the great price attraction low
Razer Basilisk V3: After all, what makes a mouse a “gamer”?
Razer launches headphones and controllers for Xbox and PS5 in Brazil starting at R$ 550
O announcement of the new microphones took place during the company’s annual event to reveal news to its audience, including peripherals for streamers and content creators.
Razer Seiren V2 X