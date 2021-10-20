capinha-“transforms”-airtags-into-the-classic-ipod-shuffle

The last time Apple talked about the iPod was on 2018, when the seventh generation of the Touch version of the music player became official. In 2021 the product line was completed 16 years and, contrary to some expectations, Tim Cook has not announced anything new for the iconic gadget focused on media consumption.

Who bets on nostalgia for times when it was not so common so having music on cell phones is Elago. The company is launching cases for AirTags inspired by the iPod Shuffle. That little square without a screen, just with controls for playing songs synced via iTunes. Possibly for reasons of intellectual rights, her official name is W7.

Of course, the five buttons here are not functional, and the cover is all constructed of semi-rigid silicone that allows the anatomical fit of the Apple tracker, serving only to make the look better. front leaves the AirTag with the face of the media player. It is only possible to notice that it is the geolocation gadget on its back, with the metallic base of the gadget exposed above the Elago logo.

Camouflage or style?

Some might think that “cloaking” an AirTag in this way can make it more flashy. But, on the other hand, a device released there is 13 years possibly goes more unnoticed than Apple’s new gadget. Furthermore, it achieves the goal of making the tracker not the first object that comes to mind when placed in a backpack, purse, suitcase, or other.