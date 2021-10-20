Capinha “transforms” AirTags into the classic iPod Shuffle

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
0
capinha-“transforms”-airtags-into-the-classic-ipod-shuffle

The last time Apple talked about the iPod was on 2018, when the seventh generation of the Touch version of the music player became official. In 2021 the product line was completed 16 years and, contrary to some expectations, Tim Cook has not announced anything new for the iconic gadget focused on media consumption.

  • Apple announces new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips with performance up to 4x higher than the M1
  • Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 6: what changes from one generation to another?
  • Accessories for Macbooks Pro include R$ cloth 516 and R$ MagSafe cable 516

    Who bets on nostalgia for times when it was not so common so having music on cell phones is Elago. The company is launching cases for AirTags inspired by the iPod Shuffle. That little square without a screen, just with controls for playing songs synced via iTunes. Possibly for reasons of intellectual rights, her official name is W7.

    (Image: Disclosure/Elago)Caption

    Of course, the five buttons here are not functional, and the cover is all constructed of semi-rigid silicone that allows the anatomical fit of the Apple tracker, serving only to make the look better. front leaves the AirTag with the face of the media player. It is only possible to notice that it is the geolocation gadget on its back, with the metallic base of the gadget exposed above the Elago logo.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Camouflage or style?

    Some might think that “cloaking” an AirTag in this way can make it more flashy. But, on the other hand, a device released there is 13 years possibly goes more unnoticed than Apple’s new gadget. Furthermore, it achieves the goal of making the tracker not the first object that comes to mind when placed in a backpack, purse, suitcase, or other.

    ( Image: Disclosure/Elago)

    Price and availability

    As well as other accessories already released for the AirTags, the case inspired by the iPod Shuffle has a hook to be docked around. Elago launched it only in black, for the unit price of US$ 20 (BRL 54 in direct conversion today , 16/13). The company does not have operations in Brazil, and has already started selling the case in the United States, via Amazon.

    It is worth remembering that despite not having remembered the existence of iPods, Apple brought news wrapping music at its latest event: Out there, Apple Music now has a plan for smart speakers and Siri. The HomePod Mini also gained new colors.

    The AirPods 3, finally, were made official, with support for spatial sound (Dolby Atmos) in the Cupertino streaming. The latter will arrive in Brazil sometime in 2021, and its price has already been revealed.

    Source: 9to5Toys

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    519352

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
    0
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of How to save space on the PS5

    How to save space on the PS5

    October 1, 2021
    Photo of Punjab government names after Indian hockey players: Punjab government names 10 government schools after Olympic medal winning hockey team Players: Government schools named after 10 Olympic hockey players, Punjab government’s big decision

    Punjab government names after Indian hockey players: Punjab government names 10 government schools after Olympic medal winning hockey team Players: Government schools named after 10 Olympic hockey players, Punjab government’s big decision

    August 22, 2021
    Photo of Health Spin: what a seizure does to the brain; is it flu or Delta variant?

    Health Spin: what a seizure does to the brain; is it flu or Delta variant?

    August 22, 2021
    Photo of How to use account management on PS5

    How to use account management on PS5

    October 2, 2021
    Back to top button