pinterest-reformulates-feed,-focuses-on-“stories”-and-launches-fund-for-creators

Pinterest launched this Wednesday (20) a set of solutions to offer more resources to the content creator, improve content quality, bring engagement and monetize production. The platform also intends to deliver new ways for people to watch videos and buy content from their favorite profiles.

The main new feature is the redesign of the initial feed to split it into two options: “Browse” or ” To watch”. In the second case, the most innovative, only Idea Pins will be displayed in full screen, the “Pinterest stories”, so that people can interact with the creators’ most recent and unpublished content, according to their preferences.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The Browse tab should keep the traditional feed of the social network, but with some improvements in the display of content, such as icons larger and refinement of the pins. It’s not very clear what has changed, but apparently there was a better calibration of the algorithm to deliver a better experience. In addition, the social network should produce a kind of original program in serial format for highlight the 20 most popular content creators in ten countries, in order to show the representativeness of users. This activity runs until January 2022, with each specific production focused on educating, teaching and inspiring people — this new should be allocated in the Daily Inspiration” section of the “Search” tab from tomorrow. More focus on “stories” Instead of focusing on entertainment and screen scrolling, as happens on Instagram and TikTok, Pinterest wants to encourage the user to interact with others, which helps to strengthen communities on certain topics. The social network should now associate people’s responses to original Idea Pins, which can also highlight the most useful or inspiring comments — this is called “takes” and allows everyone to be creators of content on Pinterest. The format looks like Tiktok, but Pinterest wants to encourage comments and interactions (Image: Disclosure/Pinterest) The user can also create Idea Pins with a new range of publishing tools like seasonal and interactive stickers, music tracks, editing and recording capabilities, plus a preview mode to get that peek at what material looked like before publication. Anyone who interacts with outsider content should come across a comment code to reinforce positive interactions, recently introduced with the release of the Content Creator Code of Conduct. These new experiences will be released for everyone from now on in Brazil and other markets where Idea Pins are available, both for the app on iOS and Android and in the web and desktop versions. New editing tools should bring an improved experience in creating “stories” (Image: Publicity/Pinterest) Monetization: Earn money with Pins

One of the most anticipated additions to Pinterest is due now: “Creator Rewards”, formerly known as Creador Fund, will reward creators who share the most their productions and obtain significant engagements with their audience. For now, it is only released in the United States, but it should reach Brazil and other international markets in 2022 through the new Content Creators Center, in which it will be possible to manage presence using tools, tips and precious access data.

The program must have a system of goals related to engagement and inspiration for giving gifts to people who bring cool ideas, like a community garden, a wellness program or a new look of beauty. The criteria for getting these “micro grants” for projects are not yet clear and should only be clarified when the program starts to work effectively.

Pinterest has set aside US$ 100 million (about R$ 100 millions) for investment in Creator Rewards and other content creator support initiatives. The social network had also launched virtual stores in the middle of the year for the sale of products on the website itself.