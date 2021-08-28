surya kumar yadav england test match: playing xi change rotation policy indian cricket team needs to change plan in fourth test match

Leeds

The defeat in the Indian camp has created an outcry. The reason for losing the Leeds Test to England may be due to captain Kohli saying the pressure of the scoreboard, but the truth is known to all. The middle order got exposed again. There are many questions that need to be answered. Big names are not working. The batsmen were stuck on a set pattern. Theories like playing XI and rotation are becoming an absurd puzzle. Many veterans are also raising the flag of change in the team.

Extra batter will come!

The next Test match is to be held at The Oval from September 2. A pacer can be placed in the fourth match. Looking at the bowling of Leeds Test, Ishant’s place seems to be in danger. Perhaps this formula can balance the team. Removing Ishant makes way for an additional batting option. Be it the fast bowler batsman option in Shardul Thakur or the spin option with Ashwin. Ravichandran will bat better than Shami coming at number seven.

Joe Root Record: Joe Root created history by defeating India, became the most successful Test captain in English history

Will Suryakumar get a chance?

If India goes with the specialist batsman, it will be considered a revolutionary step. A Soorma of the middle order on which questions are being raised is sitting on the bench itself. Yes! We are talking about Suryakumar Yadav. If this Mumbaikar is included as the sixth specialist batsman for the fourth Test, then who will be out. Pujara scored a run. Will Virat be able to remove vice-captain Rahane? Keep in mind that Ajinkya’s recent record is at least better than Kohli’s. Hanuma Vihari, who made matches in Australia, has also not got a chance so far.

Cheteshwar Pujara Nervous Nineties: Robinson smashes India’s wall, Cheteshwar Pujara is a victim of nervous nineties, 968 days and 35 innings is angry

What is the opinion of veterans?

The opinion of former chief Indian selector Dilip Vengsarkar and great batsman Sunil Gavaskar is clear. Both giants think alike. Vengsarkar advocates for strengthening the batting line-up. He says that a bowler should be thrown out and the sixth batsman should be fed. Gavaskar has also supported the idea of ​​playing with six batsmen. Well, it will be known only by looking at the pitch that how much moisture is there on it and the decision will be taken from this. Well, Kohli was thinking something else. He does not believe in the balance of specialist batsmen.

India vs England Leeds Test