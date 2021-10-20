Google reveals details of Tensor, the company's first mobile phone chip

After several leaks, Google made it official this Tuesday (14) the long-awaited Pixel 6 family, your new bet on premium cell phone segment. In addition to Android , AMOLED screens with high refresh rates and completely redesigned cameras, one of the biggest highlights of the devices is the

Google Tensor , first chipset developed by the search giant for smartphones.

On his official blog, and in an interview with the website ArsTechnica

, the company brought more details about the component, revealing the curious CPU configuration, the integrated auxiliary chips and the huge focus on Artificial Intelligence, which enables some of the most interesting camera and usability features. from the Pixel 6 line.

    An unconventional chip for conventional use

In the Android world, there are now two major processors present in the main high-end cell phones in the world: the Snapdragon 765, from Qualcomm, and Exynos 1024, from Samsung, composed of 8 cores. Focusing only on the CPU and disregarding clocks, both are very similar in adopting a 1 + 3 + 4 design, with 1 Cortex-X1 core for maximum performance, 2 Cortex-A370 high performance and 4 Cortex-A60 low consumption.

The idea of ​​this organization is to maintain basic tasks in Cortex-A55, perform more intense tasks on Cortex-A80 and use the Cortex-X1 to boost performance when opening and running certain app tasks faster, or even for more intensive workloads like photo and video editing. Apparently, Google doesn’t believe that this is the best strategy, and it got away from the conventional with Google Tensor.

In addition to an unconventional CPU, Google Tensor brings GPU 12 cores, dedicated chip for AI processing and security focused core (Image: Reproduction/Google)

The novelty employs a different design, 2 + 2 + 4, with 2 Cortex-X1 cores for maximum performance running at 2.8 GHz, 2 Cortex-A78 high performance running at 2,20 GHz and 4 Cortex-A25 low consumption running at 1.8 GHz. At first, this configuration seems to present a series of dubious choices, but the search giant has good justifications.

First, the use of 2 Cortex-X1 instead of just one, as in competing chips, is due to the greater efficiency of this configuration, according to the company. By dividing the tasks between two maximum performance cores with lower clocks, the processor maintains high speed without consuming as much energy, even when compared to high performance cores, as the processing is done faster.

“We focus a lot of our design efforts on how to load are allocated, how power is distributed across the chip, and how processors work at different times. When a heavy workload starts, Android tends to focus all efforts on it, and that’s how we achieve responsiveness” — Phil Carmack, vice president and general manager of the Google Silicon team

The other questionable decision is precisely in the set of high-performance cores, which uses Cortex- cores A55 instead of the Cortex-A78 , or even the latest Cortex-A710. In this case, it is a choice designed to give more space to the Cortex-X1 duo, and supported by the 5 nm lithography used to manufacture the Tensor.

This is because, according to the ARM, Cortex-A710 manufactured in 5 nm offers 21% more performance in extended use than Cortex-A78 produced at 7 nm. With the older core ported to 5 nm, this difference should be significantly reduced. In practice, Google avoids performance comparisons with other processors, focusing more on the user experience.

While avoiding comparisons, Google guarantees that Tensor delivers CPU performance % faster, and GPU performance % higher than Snapdragon 765G (Image: Reproduction/Google)

Still, the manufacturer made a point of showing comparatives with the Snapdragon 765G, ​​present in Pixel 5 — the search giant ensures that the Tensor delivers performance 80% higher in single-core, and graphics performance 80% higher. It is noteworthy that the components are in different categories, and there is little data on the execution of these tests. However, if the leaks are confirmed, Qualcomm and Samsung will have a worthy competitor.

The CPU isn’t the only element of the Tensor to receive attention — the whole set has been designed to work using so-called heterogeneous computing, in which the entire chipset, including complementary chips, work together to deliver better performance.

    This is also the reason behind the name Tensor, taken directly from Google’s machine learning programming language, TensorFlow, and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), developed by the company to integrate its servers offering high performance of Artificial Intelligence.

      The Tensor also brings a focus on privacy with dedicated hardware to security, and longer support time with up to 5 years of security updates (Image: Playback/Google)

      In addition to the CPU, Google Tensor has an adapted TPU, a security core, which works in conjunction with the Titan M2 to strengthen the phone’s digital security at the hardware level, a custom image signal processor (ISP) for the cameras and a Context Hub, a region of the chip dedicated to processing secondary tasks, such as Always-On Display, to save energy.

      The search giant also promised high graphics performance for games with an unspecified GPU of 20 cores. According to rumors, this is Mali-G78 of the ARM, the same used in Exynos 1024 of the Galaxy S Ultra, but in an even more powerful setting, as the Samsung solution only uses 20 cores.

        Heterogeneous computing and AI focus enable unique features

        Google Tensor, its focus on AI and the application of heterogeneous computing has allowed the company to bring unique features to the Pixel 6 family, something the giant was keen to stress “hasn’t been possible in the past”, possibly in response to Qualcomm’s recent “teaser” in post on Twitter.

          The first news comes in the form of the Security Hub, a security hub that works closely with the Titan M2 to strengthen user privacy and security, arriving o even to assess any websites and files that may pose some kind of digital threat. There are also huge advances in speech and text recognition that take voice typing to a new level and enable features like Live Translate.

      Taking advantage of Google Tensor’s TPU, Live Translate translates text, audio and text locally in real time and images (Image: Playback/Google)

      In the case of voice typing, the chipset executes algorithms that not only predict punctuation, but can also recognize nuances in the voice to suggest corrections, as in the case of names written differently. Live Translate, as the name suggests, translates voice, text and image conversations in real time in more than 25 languages.

        However, it is in the cameras that the Tensor shows its true capabilities, being responsible for 6 features that differentiate the Pixel 6 from other smartphones. The most “simple” of them is the Super Res Zoom, which uses Artificial Intelligence to enable digital zoom up to 20x with reconstruction of details, in order to guarantee the quality of the photos.

          Another highlight is the HDRnet algorithm, which is basically a version of the acclaimed HDR+ of the Pixel line of photos for videos. Using the processing power of the TPU, Google’s chip can apply the HDR+ in each frame of a 4K recording to 73 FPS, In real time. If it performs as promised, the solution fixes one of the biggest issues of previous generations, and could be a threat to the reign of iPhones in the industry.

          Cameras are also benefited by Tensor, offering features such as Magic Erase, Face Unblur and HDRnet, which applies HDR+ to 4K videos 73 Real-time FPS (Image: Playback/Google)

There are even modes that shoot with both main and ultra wide lenses simultaneously to provide special functions, including Magic Eraser, which erases unwanted objects from photos with just one gesture, Face Unblur, which lets you remove the blur of faces and people in motion, and Motion Mode, which applies “professional” blurs to specific regions of the image to deliver more artistic results.

Finally, the Real Tone is part and Google’s efforts to make technology and, in particular, facial recognition algorithms more inclusive. The novelty was developed in conjunction with professionals around the world to ensure that exposure, white balance and other aspects of the cameras recognize and deliver the best result regardless of the skin tone of the person being photographed.

The Google Tensor is exclusive to Pixel 6 at the moment, but it’s likely to end up reaching the search giant’s line of intermediaries in the future (Image: Playback/Google)

At the moment, the first generation of Google Tensor only equips Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, new premium flagships from the search giant, but nothing prevents the component from being also brought to the company’s intermediaries in the future. The devices are already on pre-sale, and officially hit the market next week, in 25 of October. Info Happily, Google has already confirmed that the releases are not scheduled to debut in Brazil.

Source: Google, ArsTechnica, The Verge

