google-reveals-details-of-tensor,-the-company's-first-mobile-phone-chip

The novelty employs a different design, 2 + 2 + 4, with 2 Cortex-X1 cores for maximum performance running at 2.8 GHz, 2 Cortex-A78 high performance running at 2,20 GHz and 4 Cortex-A25 low consumption running at 1.8 GHz. At first, this configuration seems to present a series of dubious choices, but the search giant has good justifications.

First, the use of 2 Cortex-X1 instead of just one, as in competing chips, is due to the greater efficiency of this configuration, according to the company. By dividing the tasks between two maximum performance cores with lower clocks, the processor maintains high speed without consuming as much energy, even when compared to high performance cores, as the processing is done faster.

“We focus a lot of our design efforts on how to load are allocated, how power is distributed across the chip, and how processors work at different times. When a heavy workload starts, Android tends to focus all efforts on it, and that’s how we achieve responsiveness” — Phil Carmack, vice president and general manager of the Google Silicon team

The other questionable decision is precisely in the set of high-performance cores, which uses Cortex- cores A55 instead of the Cortex-A78 , or even the latest Cortex-A710. In this case, it is a choice designed to give more space to the Cortex-X1 duo, and supported by the 5 nm lithography used to manufacture the Tensor.

This is because, according to the ARM, Cortex-A710 manufactured in 5 nm offers 21% more performance in extended use than Cortex-A78 produced at 7 nm. With the older core ported to 5 nm, this difference should be significantly reduced. In practice, Google avoids performance comparisons with other processors, focusing more on the user experience.

While avoiding comparisons, Google guarantees that Tensor delivers CPU performance % faster, and GPU performance % higher than Snapdragon 765G (Image: Reproduction/Google)

Still, the manufacturer made a point of showing comparatives with the Snapdragon 765G, ​​present in Pixel 5 — the search giant ensures that the Tensor delivers performance 80% higher in single-core, and graphics performance 80% higher. It is noteworthy that the components are in different categories, and there is little data on the execution of these tests. However, if the leaks are confirmed, Qualcomm and Samsung will have a worthy competitor.

The CPU isn’t the only element of the Tensor to receive attention — the whole set has been designed to work using so-called heterogeneous computing, in which the entire chipset, including complementary chips, work together to deliver better performance.