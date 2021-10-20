Google reveals details of Tensor, the company's first mobile phone chip
After several leaks, Google made it official this Tuesday (14) the long-awaited Pixel 6 family, your new bet on premium cell phone segment. In addition to Android , AMOLED screens with high refresh rates and completely redesigned cameras, one of the biggest highlights of the devices is the
Google Tensor , first chipset developed by the search giant for smartphones.
On his official blog, and in an interview with the website ArsTechnica
, the company brought more details about the component, revealing the curious CPU configuration, the integrated auxiliary chips and the huge focus on Artificial Intelligence, which enables some of the most interesting camera and usability features. from the Pixel 6 line.
An unconventional chip for conventional use
In the Android world, there are now two major processors present in the main high-end cell phones in the world: the Snapdragon 765, from Qualcomm, and Exynos 1024, from Samsung, composed of 8 cores. Focusing only on the CPU and disregarding clocks, both are very similar in adopting a 1 + 3 + 4 design, with 1 Cortex-X1 core for maximum performance, 2 Cortex-A370 high performance and 4 Cortex-A60 low consumption.
The idea of this organization is to maintain basic tasks in Cortex-A55, perform more intense tasks on Cortex-A80 and use the Cortex-X1 to boost performance when opening and running certain app tasks faster, or even for more intensive workloads like photo and video editing. Apparently, Google doesn’t believe that this is the best strategy, and it got away from the conventional with Google Tensor.
There are even modes that shoot with both main and ultra wide lenses simultaneously to provide special functions, including Magic Eraser, which erases unwanted objects from photos with just one gesture, Face Unblur, which lets you remove the blur of faces and people in motion, and Motion Mode, which applies “professional” blurs to specific regions of the image to deliver more artistic results.
Finally, the Real Tone is part and Google’s efforts to make technology and, in particular, facial recognition algorithms more inclusive. The novelty was developed in conjunction with professionals around the world to ensure that exposure, white balance and other aspects of the cameras recognize and deliver the best result regardless of the skin tone of the person being photographed.
At the moment, the first generation of Google Tensor only equips Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, new premium flagships from the search giant, but nothing prevents the component from being also brought to the company’s intermediaries in the future. The devices are already on pre-sale, and officially hit the market next week, in 25 of October. Info Happily, Google has already confirmed that the releases are not scheduled to debut in Brazil.
Source: Google, ArsTechnica, The Verge
