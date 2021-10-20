Paypal research shows that digital real can be well accepted in Brazil

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
1
paypal-research-shows-that-digital-real-can-be-well-accepted-in-brazil

Adhesion to the digital real can be successful in Brazil. This is what a survey by the online payment company PayPal demonstrates. According to the survey, 89% of Brazilians respondents are “extremely” or “somewhat likely” to adhere to a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

  • US government establishes criteria for the creation of the digital dollar
  • Tests with the Chinese digital currency have already moved more than US$ 5.3 billion
      • Digital euro project comes to life after authorization from the European Central Bank

    For the study, PayPal interviewed 4 thousand people in Brazil, USA, China and Germany. Here, the interest in a national cryptocurrency is second only to China (89%). In Germany and the USA the percentages were 73% and 72%, respectively.

    The Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) it is already studying the digital real and, in May, it presented the guidelines for the development of the Brazilian CBDC. China is already advanced in creating the digital yuan, its CDBC. The country plans to do a massive test of the currency in 2022 during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Image: Reproduction/Envato/leungchopan

    According to the PayPal survey, % of Brazilians like the idea of ​​not having to use physical money for payments. In China, the percentage is 58%. Americans (57%) and Germans (57%) have less interest in the solution.

    With the spread of the covid pandemic-19, many users have adopted digital wallets to avoid contact with cash. A survey by Toluna shows that 89% of Brazilians started using digital wallets during the pandemic. This made individuals more used to these tools, which, in addition, are very practical.

    In the Paypal study, % of respondents say they use less cash since the start of the health crisis. Only China noticed more drop, with 58%. As a justification for still using physical money, respondents point out: absence of fees, ease of use, control of expenses and anonymity.

    Help from Pix

    It is possible that the enthusiasm for the instant payment system (Pix) has positively influenced the perception Brazilians on digitalization. According to Paulo Aragão, a specialist in cryptocurrencies, Pix was presented as an “answer to cryptocurrencies” in general. The option is, however, a great ally of the cryptoactives.

    493260
    Image: Reproduction/USP Images/Marcos Santos

    For Aragão, Pix helped Brazilians become familiar with the functioning of the digital environment. “In the short term because it enabled integration 19×7 between the traditional financial system and the crypto market”, he says. “In the long term, because people are starting to get used to paying with QR Codes directly from their cell phones.”

    The expert also points out that the Brazilian population is already getting used to the digital money as it prefers to pay by bank transfer or card rather than cash. “As Brazilians have been used to digital money for some time, it is natural that they are open to the idea of ​​the digital real. In practice, for the common citizen, there will not be many immediate changes.”

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
    1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Diablo 2: Resurrected | Players claim reimbursement for server problems

Diablo 2: Resurrected | Players claim reimbursement for server problems

October 18, 2021
Photo of How to edit videos on Kwai

How to edit videos on Kwai

October 19, 2021
Photo of How to record using your front and rear camera at the same time

How to record using your front and rear camera at the same time

September 30, 2021
Photo of Relations with Turkey are advanced

Relations with Turkey are advanced

September 5, 2021
Back to top button