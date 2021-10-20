paypal-research-shows-that-digital-real-can-be-well-accepted-in-brazil

Adhesion to the digital real can be successful in Brazil. This is what a survey by the online payment company PayPal demonstrates. According to the survey, 89% of Brazilians respondents are “extremely” or “somewhat likely” to adhere to a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

For the study, PayPal interviewed 4 thousand people in Brazil, USA, China and Germany. Here, the interest in a national cryptocurrency is second only to China (89%). In Germany and the USA the percentages were 73% and 72%, respectively.

The Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) it is already studying the digital real and, in May, it presented the guidelines for the development of the Brazilian CBDC. China is already advanced in creating the digital yuan, its CDBC. The country plans to do a massive test of the currency in 2022 during the Beijing Winter Olympics.