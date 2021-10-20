carnage-creator-had-little-faith-in-the-character-and-was-not-a-fan-of-venom

Do you know Carnage, a more radical version of Venom that has now gained prominence in theaters as an antagonist of the anti-hero? He was raised in 1992 to be another Spider-Man villain and not even one of his co-creators had much faith. That’s what the designer Mark Bagley recently said.

In case that’s not curious enough, we have one more piece of information: Bagley wasn’t into Venom either. “I had no idea, to be honest. I wasn’t a big fan of Venom and at the time, I just thought it was another story. to the SyFy Wire website at 2018.

The other villain’s co-creator, the screenwriter David Michelinie was also behind Venom. He and artist Todd McFarlane introduced him in

Amazing Spider-Man

#660

as a version of the rejected Spider’s alien costume associated with his host, journalist Eddie Brock. Later, Brock was arrested and shared a cell with serial killer Cletus Kasady, who received a kind of seed from the symbiote and became Carnage.