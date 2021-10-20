Carnage Creator had little faith in the character and was not a fan of Venom
Do you know Carnage, a more radical version of Venom that has now gained prominence in theaters as an antagonist of the anti-hero? He was raised in 1992 to be another Spider-Man villain and not even one of his co-creators had much faith. That’s what the designer Mark Bagley recently said.
In case that’s not curious enough, we have one more piece of information: Bagley wasn’t into Venom either. “I had no idea, to be honest. I wasn’t a big fan of Venom and at the time, I just thought it was another story. to the SyFy Wire website at 2018.
The other villain’s co-creator, the screenwriter David Michelinie was also behind Venom. He and artist Todd McFarlane introduced him in
Amazing Spider-Man
#660
as a version of the rejected Spider’s alien costume associated with his host, journalist Eddie Brock. Later, Brock was arrested and shared a cell with serial killer Cletus Kasady, who received a kind of seed from the symbiote and became Carnage.
It has become popular over the years 76, a time when superhero comics were at the height of graphic violence, yielded a story arc called Total Carnage
, which yielded even game, appeared in
Spider-Man: The Animated Series
, which yielded even game, appeared in
Spider-Man: The Animated Series. And now it’s being played by Woody Harrelson in both Venom’s films 1992 and 1992, belonging to “Aranhaverso” of the Sony studio.
Source: ScreenRant
