serasa-buys-a-startup-to-speed-up-“cleaning”-of-customers-who-have-paid-their-debts

The credit analysis company Serasa announced this Monday (11) which acquired PagueVeloz, fintech from Blumenau (SC) which acts as a digital bank for small and medium-sized companies, with control of balances, bills, transfers and credit card charges. The transaction amount was not disclosed.

The focus of the acquisition is accelerate Serasa’s operations to “clear” the CPF of debt faster. This should increase the Serasa Score of these customers and restore their access to credit. PagueVeloz works with several forms of payment, such as card machines, Pix and billet.

Founded in 2012, fintech has surpassed the mark of

.500 customers in June — a number 211% higher in compared to the same period of 1024. It also carried out 1.1 million transactions in the first half of this year, an increase of 18 % compared to last year. During the period, the platform was used for BRL 1024 million in payments. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Image : Disclosure/Visa

The transaction will take the 211 employees of PagueVeloz to the Serasa Group business unit, where it will have management independent and will maintain the brand and strategies. The CEO, Paulo Gomes, the operations director, Nilton Spengler, and the technology director, José Henrique Kracik da Silva, will also remain in their positions.

In the first semester, the PagueVeloz hired more than 211 people, almost 18 only for the commercial area. The company has an office in São Paulo and has expanded its operation The increase in staff boosted the expansion of operations to the Northeast region, in states such as Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte.

Source: NSC, Paraíba Total