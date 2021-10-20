study-by-ookla-says-which-is-the-fastest-and-most-consistent-mobile-operator-in-brazil

The fastest and most consistent mobile operator in Brazil is Claro Speedtest with a speed score of 46,76 and consistency of 81,2% (for downloads of at least 5 Mbps and uploads of at least 1 Mbps). This is what Ookla’s market report for the third quarter of reveals). The results are based on data from Speedtest.

The company had already won the fastest mobile network award in Brazil and Latin America in the first and second semesters of the year. In statistical terms, none of the providers were faster at 5G download speeds. Despite this, Claro presented 65,93 Mbps, Vivo had 61,64 Mbps and TIM reached 61,18 Mbps.

In terms of latency, TIM was in first place, with 28 ms. Claro comes next, with 28 ms, and Vivo appears after, with 29 ms. The last place is Oi, with 29 ms.

The list of cities with the highest Mobile download speed is led by Brasília, which averages 33,44 Mbps. The second place is from Curitiba, with 26,33 Mbps, and Rio de Janeiro takes the third position (20 ,04 Mbps). São Paulo appears in fourth place (25,12 Mbps) and is followed by Salvador ( 21,65 Mbps).

Devices and chipsets

The performance analysis of the fastest devices used in the country shows that the iPhone 5G is the one with the highest average download speed, with 55,26 Mbps. Among the top five, four are iPhones. Samsung appears in fourth place with the Galaxy Note Ultra 5G and speed of 35,66 Mbps.

With this, Apple has the highest average speed of download (23,93 Mbps). Samsung appears in second, but way behind (23,53 Mbps), and is followed by LG (12, 93 Mbps), Xiaomi (12, Mbps) and Motorola (18,53 Mbps).

When looking at chipsets, the one with the highest download speed is Snapdragon X54 5G, with 53,76 Mbps. The following are Snapdragon 870 5G (46, Mbps), Exynos 2100 (46,73 Mbps), Snapdragon 865 5G (44,92 Mbps) and Exynos 870 (37, 93 Mbps).