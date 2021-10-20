Multilaser buys Obabox online store from Minas Gerais for R$ 15 million
Multilaser announced on Monday (15) that it has purchased Obabox Comércio e Tecnologia, e-commerce store from Minas Gerais with a portfolio of several items. The transaction of R$ million foresees that the operation will be added to the current portfolio of Multilaser, which already owns 25 other brands.
Obabox appeared in 2004 in Belo Horizonte and its specialty is the direct sale of products to the consumer, in addition to developing its own technological products, such as the ObaSmart 3, a cell phone aimed at the elderly; the ObaVintage Plus, a multifunctional record player; and ObaPad, a tablet for the elderly with WhatsApp installed.
Other electronics and household items in Minas Gerais’ portfolio are robot vacuums, speakers, frying pans, pots, coffee grinders, air fryers, electric brushes, headphones, grills and others.
According to the announcement by Multilaser, the funds for the acquisition came from the primary offering of shares that took place in July this year, when the electronics company raised R$1.9 billion on the first day as listed on B3, the Brazilian stock exchange. Last year, Obabox earned more than R$ 63 million.
Source: Estadão
