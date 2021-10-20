how-important-is-the-carbon-cycle-for-life-on-other-planets?

As the number of discovered exoplanets increases, so does the need to determine which of these distant worlds have the ideal conditions to support life as we know it. According to a new study published in The Planetary Science Journal, the carbon-silicate cycle, responsible for keeping the Earth’s climate stable for thousands of years, may be one of the fundamental parameters to indicate the habitability of extrasolar planets.

On Earth, the carbon-silicate cycle takes place in two stages, which ensure that the levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the Earth’s atmosphere remain relatively stable over time. At first, CO2 is removed from the air by reacting with water vapor, releasing carbonic acid, which, in turn, dissolves the silicate rocks. The result of this erosion is carried to the bottom of the oceans and creates carbonate rocks, which sink deeper and deeper until they become part of the Earth’s mantle.

Representation of the carbon cycle on the Earth’s surface (Image: Reproduction/US DOE/BERIS)

Then, the second stage begins. When these carbonate rocks reach the mantle, they dissolve and give rise to silicate magma and carbon dioxide, which are released into the atmosphere from volcanic eruptions. According to scientist Dennis Höning, a fellow at the Origins Center and co-author of the study, this process is also affected by changes in surfaces. “If the surface gets hotter, the weathering reactions accelerate and more CO2 can be removed from the atmosphere,” added Höning.

