How important is the carbon cycle for life on other planets?
As the number of discovered exoplanets increases, so does the need to determine which of these distant worlds have the ideal conditions to support life as we know it. According to a new study published in The Planetary Science Journal, the carbon-silicate cycle, responsible for keeping the Earth’s climate stable for thousands of years, may be one of the fundamental parameters to indicate the habitability of extrasolar planets.
On Earth, the carbon-silicate cycle takes place in two stages, which ensure that the levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the Earth’s atmosphere remain relatively stable over time. At first, CO2 is removed from the air by reacting with water vapor, releasing carbonic acid, which, in turn, dissolves the silicate rocks. The result of this erosion is carried to the bottom of the oceans and creates carbonate rocks, which sink deeper and deeper until they become part of the Earth’s mantle.
Then, the second stage begins. When these carbonate rocks reach the mantle, they dissolve and give rise to silicate magma and carbon dioxide, which are released into the atmosphere from volcanic eruptions. According to scientist Dennis Höning, a fellow at the Origins Center and co-author of the study, this process is also affected by changes in surfaces. “If the surface gets hotter, the weathering reactions accelerate and more CO2 can be removed from the atmosphere,” added Höning.
CO2 is a gas of greenhouse effect and, therefore, it affects temperature stabilization, but, according to Höning, this process takes hundreds of thousands of years or even millions of years to be achieved. Another factor raised by the research is that, as planets age, they start to receive more energy from their host stars. Therefore, the weathering in ancient worlds becomes more accentuated as the CO2 levels start to fall at an increasing rate.
As this is a simple chemical process, it is natural that the cycle of carbon-silicate occur on other rocky planets like Earth. For the study, Höning and his team sought to determine whether this cycle would be possible on other worlds similar to ours and also on the larger rocks known as superearths. They considered interior evolution, the release of volcanic gases, weathering and subduction. Furthermore, the researchers evaluated how the size and mass of exoplanets could interfere with the dynamics.
The results indicated that the increase in mass, to some extent, would result in higher average temperatures on the planet’s surface. Thus, its habitable zone — where water can be found in a liquid state — would be located at a far greater distance from its host star. In exoplanets the age of Earth, with about three times its mass, the volcanic release rate would also be higher.
Already on planets with up to times the mass of Earth, the pressure would be such that volcanic activity — and hence the release of CO2 — would be less. “However, since the heat from its interior is not lost as efficiently, the release of CO2 becomes particularly efficient in later evolution,” added Höning.
The new results still need data from direct observations, which researchers hope to obtain with new observational tools, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, which will be launched in November of this year. habitability in a world from the varied sizes and masses of exoplanets, as well as the fundamental role of the carbon-silicate cycle in them.
The research was published in The Planetary Science Journal.
Source: Phys.org
