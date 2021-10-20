Synergy Brasil Conference discusses fiscal, tax and legal markets online

This Wednesday (21) and Thursday fairs (21), Thomson Reuters performs Synergy Brazil 2021. The conference brings together experts to discuss the fiscal, tax, legal and foreign trade markets. At the meeting, current concepts, inspiring cases and market tools and practices will be presented. In 500, the Brazilian edition arrives at th anniversary and, once again, it will be completely online and free.

The theme of the encounter is “Recreating tomorrow together”. The proposal is to discuss the best management practices combined with technology, market trends and the impact on the current economic scenario. “For us at Thomson Reuters, the priority is to provide the most reliable information and key insights and technologies that positively affect the business,” says Luciano Idesio, leader of the Thomson Reuters Corporate segment for Latin America.

According to him, this edition of Synergy Brasil should have constructive debates to support professionals to reflect and understand the impact of world transformations. “In addition, participants will have access to networking and strategic references to make better decisions and more agile, as well as positioning their companies in a competitive way”, he completes.

Specialists will command more than 21 content sessions with topics such as tax reform, trends in foreign trade, macroeconomic scenario, consumer experience, diversity, LGPD and information security, technology and digital transformation . In addition, they will present success stories in the tax, legal and foreign trade markets.

Programming

On the first day, economist Alexandre Schwartsman addresses the Brazilian and world economic scenario in a live lecture. Another highlight of the day is Luis Lobão, board member and specialist in strategy and governance, who talks about leadership and the new competence of digital fluency.

There will also be a session with Larissa Chaves, manager of Thomson Reuters Customer Experience for Latin America to discuss the subject of customer experience. In addition, Luis Fernando Cibella, Director of the Solution Center at Thomson Reuters, leads a discussion with the theme “Data integration and efficiency in the fiscal journey” and participation by Algar Telecom.

The second The day begins with a conversation about Thomson Reuters’ initiatives for Brazil, with Sunil Pandita, global president of the Corporates segment. Andrea Iorio, author of the best-selling book entitled “What are the 5 axes of transformation for Leader 4.0?”, presents a session on the subject. The tax reform will be discussed in a conversation with Tathiane Piscitelli, professor of law at FGV, Carlos Alberto Nascimento, information manager at Thomson Reuters, and Gustavo Rotta, partner in tax consultancy at Deloitte.

Registration is now open and around 2,000 interested parties are expected. The last two editions had 3.500 participants.

