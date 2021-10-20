synergy-brasil-conference-discusses-fiscal,-tax-and-legal-markets-online

This Wednesday (21) and Thursday fairs (21), Thomson Reuters performs Synergy Brazil 2021. The conference brings together experts to discuss the fiscal, tax, legal and foreign trade markets. At the meeting, current concepts, inspiring cases and market tools and practices will be presented. In 500, the Brazilian edition arrives at th anniversary and, once again, it will be completely online and free.

IBM and Pipefy team up to accelerate digital transformation of customers

39% of companies in Latin America bet on remote work after the pandemic

According to IDC, 64% of Latin American companies will invest in the cloud

The theme of the encounter is “Recreating tomorrow together”. The proposal is to discuss the best management practices combined with technology, market trends and the impact on the current economic scenario. “For us at Thomson Reuters, the priority is to provide the most reliable information and key insights and technologies that positively affect the business,” says Luciano Idesio, leader of the Thomson Reuters Corporate segment for Latin America.

According to him, this edition of Synergy Brasil should have constructive debates to support professionals to reflect and understand the impact of world transformations. “In addition, participants will have access to networking and strategic references to make better decisions and more agile, as well as positioning their companies in a competitive way”, he completes.