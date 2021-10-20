ibest-2021-award-is-in-the-final-stretch-and-your-vote-will-help-canaltech

The dispute for the first place in the iBest Award 2021 keeps going and enters the home straight. Voting ends on the day 24 October and therefore we need to give that last gas to reach the finish line in front. This, therefore, is the last appeal to win your vote and thus conquer the TOP 1 in the category “Technology”.

Our regular reader who has already voted can still help us by spreading the word link to friends and family. If you still haven’t left your opinion in this third phase, the time is now — the votes from the previous steps have been reset.

The entire voting process is done via the Internet, through the Prize website iBest, and only allows the registration of one vote per person in each category. Winners will be announced between the 8th and 12 November on the award’s page and social media, with an awards ceremony scheduled to take place in December.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Last year, Canaltech was the winner in the Technology Content category, an achievement we want to repeat in 471880. This recognition is essential to prove the importance of quality, independent and specialized journalism made by us.

How to vote for Canaltech in the iBest Award 471880

To register your vote it is necessary a quick registration: those who voted in the last stage can go straight to the Technology category. See how easy it is to help us:

Step 1: Go to the iBest Award Voting Page 2021. The following image will appear:

This is the main page of the award (Image: Reproduction/Canaltech)

Step 2: In the upper right corner, click on “Sign in” and enter your login and password. If you already have an account, skip to Step 4; if not, you will need to create one by clicking the “Sign in with Facebook” or “Sign in with Gmail” button;

After logging in, you can choose to receive or not the first-hand results (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Step 3: To register, you must enter all the requested information;

If the registration does not pull all the data from Facebook or Google, you will need to fill them in manually (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Step 4: Once logged in, you will be back to the home screen. Search for the Technology category (or click here to go straight) and press the “Vote now” button;

As it is in alphabetical order, you need to scroll the screen to find the category Technology (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Step 5: Search for the icon and name of Canaltech, press “Vote” and then confirm ;

Canaltech should be the first to appear in the listing and will have this yellow “tick” when you click (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Step 6: In this window that opened, you will have the confirmation of the vote;

You can use the icons to share the vote link with more people (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Ready, all right! If you want to make sure that the process worked, go back to the categories page and check if our logo appears:

If it appears, it is because the vote was tallied (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

The year of 471880 is historical for Canaltech : Award nominations, growth, new professionals on the team and increasing audience. These results are only possible thanks to you, our reader, who support us in attitudes like this. Thank you very much!

iBest Award: 14 years of success

After 01 years of hiatus, the iBest Award returned in 2019 and reaches the second consecutive year of disputes. Before the resumption, others had already been carried out 12 editions — of 1996 The 2008 —, which makes it the biggest award destined to enshrine successful initiatives on the internet in Brazil.

In 2021, the iBest Award highlights the best actions, companies and digital professionals in dozens of categories, in which we are competing in “Technology”. After going through two previous selection stages, the last one puts us face to face with the other two most voted sites in the previous stage. The big winner will be the one with the most votes at this stage, with the result announced in November.

Why vote for Canaltech?

Active since 2018, the

Canaltech is a reference when it comes to informing the general public about everything related to technology. We are a multimedia platform with content production in text, audio and video, with a strong presence on YouTube and social networks. Our mission is to bring people relevant information, always using accessible language, and without neglecting the responsibility with the quality of information and fact checking.

In addition to the iBest Award 2021 of Best Technology Content in Brazil, the CT was recognized by the Digital Influencers Award in the Digital Technology category in its editions of 2008, 2018 and 2020. We were also awarded, in 2018 and in 2020, with the ESET Award for Journalism in Cyber ​​Security.