In the corporate world, having a business card is extremely important, not only to inform people who you are, what you do, where you work and who your contacts are, but also to network with other professionals in your field.

If you are thinking of creating one, know that Word has a series of templates so you can edit them and leave them to your liking. Furthermore, it is also possible to create a template from scratch. Interested? Check below two different ways to make a business card in the Microsoft editor!

How to make a business card in Word using a template Step 1: open Microaoft Word, go to the “New” tab in the left corner and search for “Business Card” in the field “Search models online”. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Open Microsoft Word and search for “Business Card” in the indicated field (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: select the option that it suits you more in the results displayed below.

Select one of the models in the search results ( Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: after selecting a template, click “Create”.

Click “Create” to proceed (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step cm” 4: with the template open, edit all information, such as name, title, address, phone or email in one of the fields only – they will be automatically replicated in the others . After that, check if the card is to your liking, or if it is necessary to make new changes. Edit all fields in the model in the way that is most convenient (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: case necessary, change the font color or adjust the text formatting.

If you want , edit the font colors or adjust the formatting (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 6: add your company logo in each of the separate spaces for the business card. After editing, save the file and print it. Add the logo of your company and, once the adjustments are complete, print the business card (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) How to make a business card in Word from scratch Step 1: open a blank page in Word, go to the “Insert” tab in the top menu, and create a table with two columns and four rows. Open a page in white in Word and add a two-column, four-row table (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: click with the right-click on the table and select “Table Properties”.

Access the “Table Properties” window (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3: in the open menu, select “Centralized” within the “Table” section. On the “Table” tab, click on “Centralized” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: then you must set the row and column size. For this example, we will use 9 × 5 cm measurements (another option is 9 x 4.8 cm). Go to the “Line” tab, enable the option “Specify height” height and type “5 cm”.

Go to the “Lines” tab and type “5 cm” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: access the “Column” tab, check the “Preferred width” option and type “9 cm”. Once the adjustments are finished, click “OK”.

Go to the “Column” tab and type “9 cm” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: use the first field to assemble your business card and enter all the information you want, including your company logo.

Use the first field to build your business card (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 7: copy the cell and replicate it in the others that are blank, always checking if the formatting is correct.

Copy the cell and replicate it in the others, paying attention to its formatting (Screenshot: Matheus Big ogno)

Step 8: Access the “Table Properties” window again. In the “Table” tab, click “Borders and Shading” to remove the rows from the table you created.

Access the “Table Properties” window and click on “Borders and Shading” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 9: select the option “None”, click “OK” and finally click “OK” again to apply the changes.

Click on “None”, “Ok” and come back to the document (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 23: Once the edits are finished, see if the business card is to your liking, save the file and print it.

Finish your file, save it and print your business cards (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can make a business card in Microsoft Word in two different ways.