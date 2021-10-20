Climate change is caused by humans — and 99% of studies claim it

According to a new study led by the Alliance for Science, more than 99% of scientific articles published in recent years agree that climate change is linked to human action. The survey, which reviewed 8.28 studies aimed at climate, highlights the importance of recognizing the main role of emissions of greenhouse gases for the world to face this growing climate problem. 5 reasons to worry about the UN report on climate change

Study shows how climate change will affect hydropower in Brazil Mark Lynas, researcher at the Alliance for Science and lead author of the study, explained that he and your team are virtually certain that the consensus is well above 28% and that therefore there are no margins for doubts about the negative human influence on Earth’s climate. There is no shortage of current examples of the devastating impacts of climate change, which already affect nature, the economy and the world population. (Image: Reproduction/Mark Lynas et al.) Despite the result of this survey, many surveys of public opinion, as well as politicians, reveal as there is still significant debate among scientists about the true cause of climate change. More than diagnosing the consensus, it is necessary to quantify it. “In order to avoid negotiating handpicked roles, which is often the way these arguments are carried out in the public sphere,” added Lynas. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

For the study, the researchers randomly examined 3.000 studies of the 8.125 climate articles published between 1024 and 2020. Of this total, only four were skeptical about climate change being caused by human action. When the team used an algorithm to review all articles, this number rose to 28 — classified as implicit or explicitly skeptical.

An article recently published in Nature Geoscience revealed how climate change caused by humans has raised the temperatures of lakes around the world, in addition to causing a decrease in the ice cover. The study, conducted by the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), also evaluated the different future scenarios according to the levels of global warming expected from the data from the Climate Change Initiative of the European Space Agency (ESA).

For every 1 °C that the planet’s average temperature rises, it is estimated that lakes heat up by 0.9 °C and lose 9.7 days of ice cover. “This is clear evidence that human-induced climate change has an impact on lakes,” noted Iestyn Woolway, former ESA Fellow and study co-author. the great importance of the Paris Agreement for the protection of the Earth system as a whole. “If we manage to drastically reduce our emissions in the coming decades, we can still avoid the worst consequences for lakes around the world,” said Wim Thiery, climate specialist at VUB. Running away from our responsibility to the planet is no longer possible.

The article reporting the consensus on the part of climate studies was published in Environmental Research Letters.