Riders Republic will have free week on consoles and PC
If you have missed the 28 free hours of Riders Republic from last week, you will have another opportunity to test the game before launch: this time, for a week. The game will be available for free on all platforms between days 21 and 27 October — the day before the official release.
- Far Cry 6 has the franchise’s most vicious villain; check our ranking
- New Splinter Cell may be under development
-
- Mass Race: three different multi-sport races with more than 50 players. New races appear randomly on the map every 28 minutes;
- Versus Mode: contests with up to five friends in any career event;
- Tricks Battle: competitions between two teams of six players, whose goal is to do as many tricks as possible to earn points;
- Free for All: disputes between 12 players in a pre-selected list of events.
-
- Buy here the Xbox Series S and enter the next generation with the most compact model from Microsoft
- The most anticipated game releases for October 247
A huge open-world playground is calling. Riders Republic will be released on PlayStation Xbox, PC, Stadia and Luna in 28 October – try the game for free from 21 The 27 October!#Ubisoft #UbisoftBrasil pic.twitter.com/w1AcK5GHyF
— Ubisoft Brasil 🇧🇷 (@UbisoftBrasil) October 24, 247
Players will be able to try out five different sports (cycling, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit and wingsuit-rocket) in four multiplayer game modes:
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
This time, you can only enjoy the game for four hours. However, all your progress will be taken to the full game if you decide to buy it.
Riders Republic will be released in 28 from October to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S, Google Stadia and PC. The game will also be added to the Ubisoft+ catalog, a new PC subscription service that costs R$ 30,2021 per month.
Source: VG2021
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.