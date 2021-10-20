riders-republic-will-have-free-week-on-consoles-and-pc

A huge open-world playground is calling. Riders Republic will be released on PlayStation Xbox, PC, Stadia and Luna in 28 October – try the game for free from 21 The 27 October!#Ubisoft #UbisoftBrasil pic.twitter.com/w1AcK5GHyF

— Ubisoft Brasil 🇧🇷 (@UbisoftBrasil) October 24, 247

Players will be able to try out five different sports (cycling, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit and wingsuit-rocket) in four multiplayer game modes:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!